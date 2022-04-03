It’s been a long haul for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Department of Music, maintaining routines to the fullest extent possible during the Covid-19 pandemic. But this month brings a return to normal with a busy schedule that provides Fairbanks residents several opportunities to enjoy live performances.
“We’re trying so hard to get people back in the seats,” said voice professor Jaunelle Celaire, chairperson of the Music Department. She said they want to “encourage the community to start experiencing live music again.”
Celaire said April is the busiest month of the semester for the department. Seven events will take place in the Davis Concert Hall on campus, ranging from a junior recital to a pair of percussion performances, a choral concert, an appearance by a nationally known opera soprano, and a farewell performance from longtime faculty member George Rydlinski, who retires soon.
Among the shows will be the UAF Music Celebration at 4 p.m. April 10. This one is particularly important for Celaire, as it will honor all of the department’s benefactors, and especially Steve Holmberg, who recently provided an endowment in his and his late wife Cynthia’s names that will keep the voice program fully funded for the next decade. Faculty and students will come together for this event, and the Choir of the North will perform a piece that was commissioned in honor of the Holmbergs.
Celaire will conduct the Choir of the North at its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 16, where the choir will perform “Lux Aeterna” by American composer Morten Lauridsen. “It’s a piece that he wrote when his mother was dying,” Celaire said. “He wanted to express his mourning through song.”
The percussion program, under the guidance of Sean Dowgray, will present two shows, one on the 14th, the other on the 15th. For the first, Dowgray will be joined by Ryan Nestor, a colleague from University of California San Diego. The show “will feature new or rarely heard percussion solos as well as percussion duos,” Dowgray said. Dowgray will perform “Arci” by Polish composer Hanna Kulenty, which utilizes over fifty percussion instruments. It will be an Alaskan premier and only the second performance of this piece in the United States. The second night will bring Ensemble 64.8, UAF New Music, and UAF World Beat Ensemble to the stage. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
Originally from St. Louis, Dowgray first came to Alaska while attending Oberlin Conservatory. “I came up here to do a project on the aurora borealis with the Geophysical Institute. That got me really inspired and intrigued by all things Fairbanks and Alaska. So I decided to come up here for my master’s degree.” As he was finishing his doctorate at UC San Diego, the opportunity to lead the UAF percussion program arose, and he moved here permanently in January of 2020. “I got about three great months getting situated and then Covid hit.”
Nikolas McGraw, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, will give his junior recital on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. “I will be performing works by J.S. Bach, Dmitri Shostakovich and David Popper,” he said.
“Nik is a junior, a music education major, an honor student,” Celaire emphasized while explaining that performing a recital is required for music students in their junior year. McGraw, who is working to become a music teacher, credits music in Fairbanks schools with helping him find his life’s direction. “I chose music education as my career because my orchestra teacher really inspired me to want to teach music and helped me believe in myself.”
On April 30 at 7:30 p.m., soprano Erin Fasone will present a rescheduled recital. “This will be an afternoon of American art song, featuring seven different composers from the United States, three of whom are female composers,” she said.
Fasone moved to Fairbanks with her family last summer when her career military husband was stationed here. “We have officially lived in every United States time zone, now that we live in Alaska,” she said. She reached out to Celaire upon learning she was coming to Alaska. Originally from the East Coast, Fasone said “I feel so blessed that Dr. Celaire has welcomed me with open arms into the classical music community here.”
The featured cycle in Fasone’s upcoming performance is by Libby Larsen. “It’s called ‘Try Me, Good King,’ which were the last words of Henry VIII, set to music,” she explained. “So there is a lot of drama, some comedy, some touching moments that explore love and motherhood. But of course, two of his wives were in fact beheaded, so it’s a very dramatic and a very fun program to present.” She will also sing works by Amy Beach, John Duke, Leonard Bernstein, and more.
Fasone, McGraw and the choir will be accompanied by UAF collaborative pianist and instructor Ann Schafer. “I think my favorite part of preparing this recital has been getting to know her and getting to sing with her and collaborate with her,” Fasone said.
Rydlinski will conduct the Wind Ensemble in an April 23 program and will be the subject of the next Creating Alaska column, reflecting on his career and time in Alaska.
Celaire, who frequently praises the talents of colleagues or students, said she’s grateful for her job, and especially for the young people she works with. She said students were “were willing to do whatever it took” during the past two years to keep working together, and they’re excited to resume public performances without the burdensome restrictions that were required during the height of the pandemic.
“I have amazing students who are so committed to our department,” she said, expressing her gratitude for an endowed program and the return to full public performances. “There’s just a lot of opportunities for these kids to sing and perform. And that’s what they need.”
It’s a sentiment that is shared by al the participants in this month’s events. “We’ve been bouncing back from Covid,” Dowgray declared.
•••
All shows mentioned in this article will be at the C.W. Davis Concert Hall on campus. Three of them will be livestreamed as well.
• Erin Fasone, bit.ly/3DudPPH
• Nik McGraw Cello recital, bit.ly/3IZPu5w
• UAF Music Celebration, bit.ly/3NEWSXj