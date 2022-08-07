Toolik Field Station, the largest scientific research station in the Arctic, has received $19.7 million in funding from the National Science Foundation for five more years of operation.

Toolik, located 370 miles north of Fairbanks in the northern foothills of the Brooks Range, is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology. It provides logistical, technical and research support to hundreds of national and international scientists and students each year. This fifth cooperative agreement supports Arctic research and education in response to the needs of the scientific community and public.