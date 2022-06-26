With the deepest regrets I’m letting you that this will be my last column for the Daily News-Miner. I turned 70 in March and am just ending my 12th year producing the Sketches of Alaska column. (I originally thought my column would only last a year or so.)

As you can imagine, visiting all the locations I write about, producing the drawings, researching the history, and writing the columns takes an immense amount of time, and I have had little time for anything else. It is time for a break — time to slow down — time to do different things.

I do not plan on quitting my art or writing — they will just be accomplished at a more sedate pace. In the future you can follow me at my blog, sketchesofalaska.com, and I am working on a few more books. There is more to come!