Sources:

“American Architecture since 1780: A Guide to the Styles.” Marcus Whiffen. M.I.T. Press. 1981

“Shrine of Saint Thérèse designated National Shrine.” No author. In The Inside Passage. 10-06-2016

Shrine of St. Therese website, <http://www.shrineofsainttherese.org/>

“The Shrine of St. Therese – History of a Dream.” No author. Shrine of St. Therese. 2017

Ray Bonnell is a freelance artist, writer and longtime Fairbanks resident. See more of his artwork at www.pingostudio.us.