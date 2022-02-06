Sources:

• “Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall, Sitka Camp No. 1, National Register of Historic Places Nomination form.” Carl Dominicks. National Park Service. 1972

• “Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall, Sitka Camp No. 1, National Register of Historic Places, National Landmark Nomination form” William Hanable. National Park Service. 1975

• “Dangerous Idea: the Alska Native Brotherhood and the Struggle for Indigenous Rights.” Peter Metcalfe. University of Alaska Press. 2014

• “The Native Brotherhoods: Modern Intertribal Organizations of the Northwest Coast.” Phillip Drucker. Smithsonian Institution Bureau Of American Ethnology. 1958

Ray Bonnell is a freelance artist, writer and longtime Fairbanks resident. See more of his artwork at www.pingostudio.us.