Admiralty Island sits amidst Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage. At the island’s northern tip is a rocky finger of land — Point Retreat — with Lynn Canal to the west and north, and Stephens Passage to the east.
The point received its name in 1794 during Cap. George Vancouver’s exploration of the region for Great Britain. In a 2014 Cook’s Log magazine article, author John Robson relates that Vancouver routinely used small ship’s boats to chart the Pacific Northwest’s convoluted coastline. One of Vancouver’s lieutenants, Joseph Whidbey, was mapping the coast of Admiralty Island in such a vessel when his party encountered a group of Tlingit. Unsure of the Native’s intentions, Whidby’s party retreated to the island’s north end for safety. To commemorate the incident, Whidby’s refuge was christened “Point Retreat.”
Several important maritime routes intersect in the waters off Point Retreat. The U.S. government decided that a light was needed there after the 1897 Klondike Gold Rush began.
In 1901 a 1,505-acre lighthouse reserve was established at Point Retreat. The point’s first lighthouse, built in 1904, was a 6-foot-tall hexagonal wooden tower, topped by a lantern room. A 1½-story wood frame light keeper’s dwelling and a small boathouse were constructed. An automated acetylene light replaced the lantern in 1911, and the station was demoted to unmanned status.
With increased commercial traffic along the Inside Passage over the next decade, a new combination lighthouse and fog signal replaced the old light in 1923-24. The new lighthouse was a single-story, 20-foot by 34-foot, topped by an 8-foot-square tower, with a circular lantern room atop that. Influenced by Art Moderne architecture, it is flat roofed with horizontal massing and is simply decorated with recessed panels into which windows and doors are set.
Two Craftsman-styled 26-foot by 36-foot half-story bungalows (built as keeper’s dwellings), a dock, boathouse and related facilities were also constructed. With the new light, the station returned to manned status. According to National Park Service records, the Point Retreat Light Station was a coveted assignment since keepers’ families could live there, and it was near enough to Juneau for occasional visits.
By the 1950s air transport had become common throughout Southeast Alaska, and aeronautical beacons were built along the coast. Instead of installing an additional beacon at Point Retreat, the Coast Guard removed the station’s lantern room in the mid-50s, replacing it with an 8’-tall concrete block with an aeronautical beacon that served both aviators and mariners.
The increasingly automated Point Retreat Lighthouse required less personnel, and the Coast Guard tore down one of the two keeper’s dwellings in 1966 to make room for a helicopter landing pad. In 1973, the U.S. aeronautical beacon system was abandoned, and the Coast Guard downgraded Point Retreat to a minor light, returning the station to an unmanned status.
The remaining Point Retreat dwelling stood vacant until the Alaska Lighthouse Association (ALA), a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving Alaska’s maritime heritage, signed a 30-year lease on the property in 1997. Five years later, the ALA received ownership of the buildings and lighthouse reserve, with the stipulation that the property remain accessible to the public. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.
The property is now being restored by the ALA . Restoration included reproducing the lighthouse’s missing lantern room, and installing the new lantern room atop the lighthouse in time for its centennial in 2004. The drawing shows this iteration of the lighthouse.
The ALA hopes to eventually open Point Retreat Light Station as a maritime museum. In the meantime, the station, located about 20 miles northwest of Juneau, can be seen from cruise ships, ferries, and other vessels traveling along Lynn Canal and Stephens Passage. For more information check out the ALA website, www.aklighthouse.org/newsite.