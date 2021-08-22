Sources:

• “An unusual and difficult journey to the Kenai.” Clark Fair. In Peninsula Clarion. 5-11-2021

• “It’s the Weatherell House.” Talkeetna Historical Society and Museum web page, . 2021

• “Talkeetna Historic District, National Register of Historic Places Registration Form,” Fran Seager-Boss & Lawrence Roberts. National Park Service. 1992

• “The Weatherell House.” Fran Seager-Boss. In Alaska Association for Historic Preservation Newsletter. Volume 29, Issue 2, Fall 2011

• “U.S. Census records, Third Judicial District, Southcentral, Alaska: 1900, 1910, 1920, 1930.” Coleen Mielke. On Researching our Alaska Family Roots website, <http://freepages.rootsweb.com/~coleen/genealogy/south_central_alaska>

Ray Bonnell is a freelance artist, writer and longtime Fairbanks resident. See more of his artwork at www.pingostudio.us.