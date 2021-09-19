Captain William Moore is credited with laying the groundwork for the birth of Skagway.
Moore spent most of his life adventuring — participating in numerous gold rushes as a miner, riverboat captain, freighter, and trail blazer. In 1887, at the age of 65, he joined Canadian Dominion surveyor, William Ogilvie, on an expedition to survey the Upper Yukon region.
Moore’s sons, Billy and Ben, were already in the Yukon searching for gold. In letters to his father, Ben shared rumors of a pass east of Chilkoot Pass that was lower and easier to cross. The elder Moore saw Ogilvie’s expedition as a chance to find that pass.
Ogilvie had also heard of the unknown pass and tasked Moore with finding it. At the head of Taiya Inlet, just north of present-day Skagway, the Chilkat Tlingit (who controlled Chilkoot Pass) professed ignorance about the mystery pass. Moore finally found a Stickeen Tlingit, Skookum Jim, who was willing to guide him. (Jim was part of the trio that later made the discovery that sparked the Klondike Gold Rush)
While Ogilvie and his crew surveyed Chilkoot Pass, Moore and Jim took over a week to reach and cross the unnamed pass. Moore rendezvoused with Ogilvie at Lindeman Lake and they proceeded on to the Yukon. Ogilvie later named the pass for Canadian Minister of the Interior, Thomas White.
White Pass impressed Moore. Longer than the Chilkoot, but lower and easier to traverse, Moore believed a wagon road could be constructed over it. Coupled with a deep-water anchorage at Skagway Bay, Moore thought White Pass a perfect gateway to the Yukon, where he believed a major gold strike was inevitable. And he wanted to profit from the area’s development.
Fortuitously, Ogilvie’s party bumped in to Moore’s son, Ben, along the Yukon River. When Captain Moore’s obligations to Ogilvie ended, he and Ben retreated to Juneau to earn money and plan for establishing “Mooresville” at the mouth of the Skagway River.
In October 1887 they returned to the area, staking a 160-acre homestead, and beginning construction of a wharf and the 16-foot by 16-foot log cabin shown in the drawing. Driven by November weather back to Juneau, they returned the next year and completed the cabin (except for doors and window) and the wharf.
The Moores lacked funds for further development, and the cabin sat unfinished for years. They returned periodically, but did not reside year-round.
In 1896 Captain Moore found a financier, and he and Ben returned to Mooresville, building more facilities and starting work on the White Pass Trail. According to National Park Service documents, Ben had married a Klukwan Tlingit, Klinget-sai-yet Shotridge; and he, his wife, and two children finished and moved into the Skagway Bay cabin. It is probable that the children slept in the cabin’s windowless attic.
1896 was also the year of the Klondike River gold strike, which brought thousands of gold-seekers north the next year. The Skagway Bay beach was a convenient debarkation point for many of the miners, and Moore’s homestead was quickly overrun. The Moores saved about five acres, but lost the rest of the homestead to development. (Through litigation Moore eventually gained compensation for the misappropriated land.)
In 1887 Ben began constructing a 1½-story frame house next to the cabin, incorporating the cabin into the structure. He eventually moved the cabin about 50’ to its present location to make room for a larger addition.
The Moore’s left Skagway in 1906, after which Skagway residents, Herman and Hazel Kirmse, rented, then purchased the property. It was acquired in 1977 by the National Park Service. The cabin and the house were rehabilitated by the Park Service, and are now open as interpretive sites. Both are part of the Skagway Historic District.