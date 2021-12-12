Haines is located on the shore of Lynn Canal, at a portage point across the Chilkat Peninsula connecting with Chilkat Bay and the trail to Chilkat Pass. It is an ideal location to observe activities involving the three area passes: Chikoot, Chilkat and White Pass.
In response to the influx of adventurers during the Klondike Gold Rush, and strained relations between the U.S. and Canada over the still-vaguely-delineated boundary between Canada and Alaska, a temporary Army post was established at the Haines Presbyterian mission in 1898. The temporary post became permanent later that year. Fort William H. Seward (named for the U.S. Secretary of State) was constructed at Haines between 1903 and 1907, one of 11 Army installations established during the gold rush.
The fort is located on the northeastern slope of a low ridge overlooking Lynn Canal. It is laid out methodically, similarly to other forts built during this period, with a large centrally-located parade ground.
Many of the wood-frame, clapboard-sided buildings constructed before 1907 were built in the Colonial Revival Style. Most of the buildings share similar features, including symmetrical facades, gable roofs and multiple dormers. Buildings at the fort’s highest elevation are the most complex in design and detail, becoming architecturally simpler at lower elevations.
Officers quarters were arrayed across the fort’s highest level: six residences southwest of the parade grounds, and three at the western corner. Below the officers quarters, along both sides of the parade grounds, were support facilities: headquarters and hospital to the southeast, and fire hall and guard house to the northwest.
Housing for enlisted men was located northeast of the parade grounds. This included two barracks for the lower-rank enlisted, and five duplexes for non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and their families. NCO housing was nicknamed Soap Suds Alley since NCO wives did the laundry for officers.
Northwest and northeast of the barracks were the fort’s more utilitarian facilities: post exchange, commissary, warehouses, workshops, stables and other related buildings. In addition to the fort’s original facilities, a cannery/warehouse building dating from 1890 was moved onto the fort in 1819 and converted into the post’s education and recreation facility.
The fort was renamed Chilkoot Barracks in 1922, partly to avoid confusion with the town of Seward.
By 1925, Chilkoot Barracks was the only remaining Army installation in Alaska. As its gold-rush-era duties declined, Chilkoot Barracks morphed into a training base for Alaska recruits. According to a 1998 City of Haines study, 11 officers and 286 enlisted men were stationed at the barracks in 1939.
Not until just prior to World War II did the Army show an interest in Alaska again, and during World War II Chilkoot Barracks became a rest-and-recreation center for troops.
Chilkoot Barracks was decommissioned in 1946 and sold as surplus property. Five WWII veterans and their families bought the 85 buildings and 400 acres comprising the fort, with plans to develop a resort town. The new owners renamed the fort Port Chilkoot.
In 1947, the three residences at the western corner of the parade grounds were converted into Halsingland Hotel, which is still in business. The hotel is depicted in the drawing.
Today, about 24 of the original buildings remain. Most of the residences are now private homes. Various businesses and nonprofit organizations occupy many of the other buildings. Among them are the nonprofit Alaska Indian Arts, Inc., operating a center for Native arts out of the old hospital; and the Chilkat Center for the Arts, an arts venue occupying the old education and recreation center. In addition, a replica of a Chilkat tribal house, built in the late 1950s on the lower portion of the parade grounds, is used for performances by Native dancers.