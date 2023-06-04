If you fly to the remote Alaska village of Sleetmute in winter, it’s likely you’d be greeted by the sight of the Kuskokwim River through the frosted window of your bush plane. Half the year, this river on the doorstep of Sleetmute has its surface frozen solid, the ice over a foot thick. But come back several months later, and this river is a different sight.

Sleetmute is one of dozens of Alaska communities that have experienced flooding due to the breakup of ice along Alaska’s rivers.

Grace Veenstra is a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and is employed by the Geographic Information Network of Alaska at the UAF Geophysical Institute.