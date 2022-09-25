Adrian Kohrt

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. According to the State of Childhood Obesity, “In Alaska, 17.8% of youth ages 10 to 17 have obesity, giving Alaska a ranking of 15 among the 50 states and D.C.” stateofchildhoodobesity.org/states/ak

Almost 20% of our youth in the state are overweight. Children who are overweight are at a higher risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.