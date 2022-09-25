September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. According to the State of Childhood Obesity, “In Alaska, 17.8% of youth ages 10 to 17 have obesity, giving Alaska a ranking of 15 among the 50 states and D.C.” stateofchildhoodobesity.org/states/ak
Almost 20% of our youth in the state are overweight. Children who are overweight are at a higher risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
With Alaska’s long, dark winters, it can be hard to keep your family active, so here are some tips.
Be a role model for your children by eating a healthy diet. Eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains and low-fat and fat-free dairy products. By replacing sugary drinks, such as soda, fruit drinks, and flavored milk with water, 100% juice, or plain low-fat milk you will be saving your family from excessive calories and tooth decay.
Be active as a family. Take pets for walks, ride bikes, play a game of indoor tag, or dance around the living room together. On the weekend, go to the swimming pool or involve your child in sports such as hockey, basketball or indoor soccer. Active chores, such as vacuuming, going shopping and taking out the garbage contribute to being more active.
Have regular sleep routines. The CDC says “good sleep helps prevent Type 2 diabetes, obesity, injuries, and problems with attention and behavior.” The appropriate sleeping time for children, recommended by the CDC is: preschoolers need 11 to 13 hours of sleep per day, including naps; children 6 to 12 years old need nine to 12 hours of uninterrupted sleep a night; and youth 13 to 18 need eight to 10 hours.
Replace screen time with family time. When children spend too much time in front of the screen, whether it’s TV, computers, phones or personal gaming systems, it can cause poor sleep, weight gain, lower grades in school and poor mental health. By reducing screen time, you can allot more time for family activities such as game nights, cooking dinner together as a family, and going out to sporting events.
Don’t skip out on breakfast. Studies have shown that not eating breakfast can slow down your body’s metabolism, which increases the chances of the body storing calories as fat. This also increases the chance for children to overeat later in the day. If your children do not like eating breakfast, supply them with foods that are fast and easy to eat such as breakfast bars, fruit or sandwich baggies full of trail mix. Parents can set an example by sitting down and taking the time to eat breakfast with their children.
Eat fewer fast foods. Although fast foods are convenient and easier to prepare, if you take the time to plan meals and shop ahead of time, you can save on eating unwanted extra calories and trans fats, which are not good for your body. Fast foods are loaded with extra preservatives. By cooking your own food, you control what goes into your meals and you know what you are eating. By involving children in the meal planning and cooking process, they are more likely to eat healthy foods.
As a family, you can keep your children active and eating healthy foods. Working together with schools and the community we can help decrease childhood obesity. Remember, if you are concerned about your child’s weight, you can always talk to your pediatrician for referrals and advice.
Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.