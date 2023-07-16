A group of women gathered in the OneTree Alaska classroom on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus last week to begin a project to weave 50 years of climate data into art, one day, one row at a time.

The Tempestry Tapestry Project is an offshoot of the Tempestry Project (tempestryproject.com), a global collaboration of fiber artists who encode climate data into knitted, crocheted or woven items as a way to spread environmental education and climate activism. That project dovetails with OneTree’s mission to engage learners of all ages in boreal forest education, citizen science and forest product development.