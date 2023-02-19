"Fairbanks is this weird little nexus of the arts,” Gwendolyn Brazier, who is involved with many local arts endeavors, said. “I would love for our kids to see how special that is, and be able to help that grow.”
Led by Brazier, many kids will be contributing to local arts again after a three year pandemic-caused absence. As choir director for the school district, she’s overseeing this year’s Music in the Schools Month, part of a national event held annually to present performances and raise awareness of music education. Brazier and other music instructors in the district, colleagues she is lavish with praise for, will present a series of concerts at Lathrop and North Pole high schools featuring students from the choirs, bands and orchestras at local schools.
Unlike elsewhere in Alaska, where funds are allocated for a director, Music in Our Schools is entirely volunteer driven. “It’s a labor of love for all of us,” Brazier said. “Every single teacher on that stage has the same passion.” And, she added, “without the parents’ involvement, Music in Our Schools wouldn’t happen.”
For Brazier, though, it always comes back to the students. “These kids will take the world by storm as musicians,” she said of those who will appear on the two stages, some of whom are preparing to study music at college.
Brazier, familiar in Fairbanks for her involvement with music and theatre, has been leading choirs in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since graduating from UAF. She first came to Alaska at age 6 when her father was stationed here and decided to stay. She grew up in North Pole, where she found the schools outstanding in the 1990s, with thriving music and art departments. “I got this great experience going through there that I don’t think I could get anywhere else,” she recalled. “I signed up for every art and music class I could.”
By third grade she knew she wanted to be a music teacher, “and I never wavered from that.” She chose as her instrument the upright bass, which at that age was larger than she was. “When I brought it home, my parents said, ‘Oh that’s a terrible plan.’”
Brazier was determined. “I lived a half mile from the bus stop, and I hauled it all the way home,” she remembered. She stayed active in music all the way through high school. “I took a bus into town with my bass so I could be in the Music in Our Schools concert.”
Brazier spent some time as an adult Outside, including stretches in New York and Florida. She found crowded cities lonely and isolating, and missed Fairbanks, where “the cashier might be somebody you went to high school with.” She returned, obtained her degree, and was hired into Salcha Elementary School immediately.
She loved her coworkers and the community, but as a young mother, needed to be in town. So she took a part time position at Barnette that soon became full time. Later she moved into an itinerant position, traveling from school to school, building choirs. Currently she splits her time between Lathrop and West Valley.
The childhood memories of what she described as a “robust” music program at the North Pole schools fuels her passion to keep music alive during a time of steep budget cuts and declining enrollment. It hasn’t been easy. Last year, band and orchestra were eliminated in primary schools. “Since the start, we’ve always had elementary band and orchestra,” she said of past Music in Our Schools months, a program she’s now been involved with since the 1990s. “We have nothing now. We only have middle school and high school represented.”
Brazier recognizes that the causes are multiple. “There’s no easy answer to it,” she said. She knows that the difficulties are systemic. “Post-pandemic has been hard on education in general.” She cited the struggles of rebuilding programs, student behavioral troubles, staffing shortages, and more that schools across the country are facing even as class sizes grow and financial and community support for education weakens. In this environment, she said, kids are sometimes hesitant to take music and art classes because funding for programs is in such a tenuous state that no one knows from year to year if they will be available.
Despite the hurdles, Brazier’s enthusiasm for her students never wavers. “The thing that’s different for music from every other class is, I don’t have these kids for a quarter, or a semester. I have these kids for four years. The impact that I can have is so much bigger.”
That impact, which she shares with other district music teachers whom she frequently compliments by name, led to an outsized representation of Fairbanks students at this fall’s Alaska All-State Music Festival. “We took 44 kids,” she enthused. They were “individually auditioned, and they got accepted. And most of them were first chair, meaning they were the best of the best of the best statewide.” And of those 44, she added, “we have 13 that are going to nationals.”
She also highlighted trombonist Hannah Sear and clarinetist Cody Webb, district high school students who were given the opportunity to play with globally known pianist Alpine Hong during his visit this fall.
“These kids are competing,” Brazier said of the talent that will be appearing on Fairbanks and North Pole stages during March. “They’re competing in a concerto competition,” she added about some of them. “These kids are that level. Come and see the concerts. See what we’re making with what resources we have, and how much more we could do with fully supported programs.”
Brazier said living and teaching music in Fairbanks has “been the best choice in the world.” She wants the community to come enjoy homegrown talent during Music In Our Schools Month, where, she said, “The overarching idea is, sing for the joy of it, sing out so that people can hear you. And be good humans.”
•••
There will be six Music In Our Schools Month performances this year. Three will be held at Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School. Choir on Feb. 28, band on March 7, and orchestra on March 9. North Pole High School performances will be held in Oehring Auditorium. Orchestra on March 1, band on March 2, and choir on March 6. All performances begin at 7 PM. Tickets and additional details can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/fairbanks-miosm/home, where t-shirts and sweatshirts celebrating the event can be purchased as well. Profits from clothing sales will go to scholarships so students can attend summer music camps. The Fairbanks Arts Association is holding a fundraising raffle for Music In Our Schools for an Ibanez Artwood Series acoustic guitar signed by musicians who have visited Fairbanks. Further information and tickets can be found at support-music-in-our-schools-and-win-an-autographed-guitar.