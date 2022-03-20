"Being a new guy up here, I was exploring Fairbanks and trying to see the area as much as possible,” Luko Compton said, explaining how he became an Alaska photographer upon arrival after being stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. “Any time I go on a cool adventure somewhere, I’ve got a camera with me.”
That recently arrived eye on Alaska might be why Compton’s work, on display this month at Hoarfrost Distilling, captures wildlife, landscapes, the aurora, the sea, ice, and more with fresh energy. But Compton said that ultimately, he just wants to share his memories with people through his photos.
While relatively new to Fairbanks, this is the second time he’s been stationed in Alaska, having previously been at Elmendorf Air Force Base from 2005 to 2008. Compton, who was born in Maryland, does maintenance management analysis for the Air Force. He’s been stationed in numerous states and deployed three times, twice to Afghanistan and once to the United Arab Emirates. Knowing from his travels that people often have misconceptions of Alaska, he started taking photos in part, he said, because “I was trying to give people the flavor of what it’s actually like up here, and all the opportunities that exist, whether winter or summer.”
Photography itself is a relatively new part of Compton’s life. Initially it was something he did with a drone, but visiting parks where drones are prohibited prompted him to buy a high end camera. Then, when the military transferred him from North Carolina to North Pole, Alaska in 2019, he decided to keep a visual record of his journey north through numerous states and Canada.
By the time he arrived, Compton knew he wanted to become a professional photographer. He sought information on ways to improve his art online, and business advice from the Alaska Small Business Development Center (he also has an MBA from Temple University). By the end of 2019, Lukojo Media was up and running.
That same year, Compton got his first break. “As soon as I started, I went down to Trax, said ‘I have photos, I want to do a show, is that possible?’ They said yes. So in December of 2019 I did my very first photography show.”
That same winter he also began doing portrait photography, combining it with his outdoor work. This led to one of the photographs that dominates the show. “Hoarfrost Highway” was taken at Chena Lakes on a bitterly cold day when Compton was preparing for a family portrait scheduled there for the next day.
“I saw this archway of trees where the snow was weighed down on them,” Compton said. You can’t ask for more than that as far as a photo goes.” He was just taking test photos to help figure out the best positioning for the shoot. But when he got home and loaded them onto his computer, this image jumped out at him. He said he showed it to his mom who said, “That’s my favorite photo you ever took.”
The photo has proven popular, and Compton said he was surprised by the reception it’s received, because it came from serendipity, not preplanning. But the picture has become important for him. “It’s a stamp in time of my first portrait photography,” he said. “This is a memory I have, and this photo is the beginning of it.”
Compton got married during this period as well, and he and his wife Christina, a teacher at Joy Elementary, prepared for a European honeymoon, only to have the pandemic put a halt to their plans. So instead they took what Compton calls a “mini-moon” in Alaska during the late summer of 2020. While passing through Anchorage, they took a lakeside walk, and a floatplane caught his eye. In the resulting photo, “AK Lazy Float,” the evening sun and its reflection in the lake are divided by the plane’s wing. This iconically Alaska image is one of Christina’s favorites, and it’s another one of Compton’s popular photographs. “It’s like this huge bright orange ball of goodness.”
“Wingspan,” a black and white image of a swan taken at Creamer’s Field, happened because Christina often takes her students for nature walks on the refuge. “It’s an asset,” Compton said of the school’s proximity to the field. “The school is attached to this cool teaching tool. You get students out and engaged.”
During spring migration, Christina joked to Compton that the birds at Creamer’s “never shut up,” and suggested he check them out. He had a new zoom lens, so he set up on the walkway and zeroed in on the swan seen in the photo, taking countless shots. Then he chose the one with the best wingspan, giving that photo its title. “I always tell people, if you take forty pictures of the same thing,” he said, “when you’re done, you only want one.”
“Grizzly Getaway” resulted from luck. Compton found himself with a lottery road permit at Denali and he and his wife drove in. The bear was at the picnic spot after Highway Pass when it walked right up to the road and he started shooting photos. “This is exactly what I picture Denali as when it comes to bears,” he said. “It was my first trip to Denali and I got to see a huge grizzly bear.”
Compton’s personal favorite, “Muncho Board,” was from his drive north. Intrigued by floatplanes in Canada, he stopped to look at some and was drawn to a board and chain used for mooring. “It’s just pure ugly dark brown,” he said of the initial image. “It’s got little chips of fungus on it and stuff.” But with enhancement, he added highlights to an artistically industrial image.
Compton’s time in Alaska is soon drawing to a close, but he’ll be taking his photographs and memories with him as he moves to his next assignment. “It’s a modern day slideshow of my life and my experiences so far,” he said of his work.
Luko Compton’s photographs will be on display at Hoarfrost Distilling through the end of the month. Located at 3501 Lathrop St, the distillery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. He can be found online at www.lukojomedia.com, instagram.com/lukojomedia, and facebook.com/lukojomedia.