Pollution Trends Figure
Editor’s note: This column is a part of a series of articles on air quality research performed as a part of the UAF-led Fairbanks Winter Air Study, a.k.a. “Fair Air” (https://fairair.community.uaf.edu).

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has bad air quality in winter due to low winds and intense temperature inversions that trap locally generated pollution. We cannot control the weather, which leaves controlling local pollution sources as the only option to clean the air.

