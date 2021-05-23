The Lathrop High School parent graduation committee would like to sincerely thank each business, individual and all who donated in any fashion to make the LHS Senior Class of 2021 celebration at Growden Park on May 12 so memorable. Our donors are too numerous to name here but please know that your generosity made a huge difference in our senior class student’s life. They all had a great time and loved the many prizes. Thank you again and good luck to each of our seniors as they begin this very exciting new chapter of their lives.
— Patty Wisel, parent volunteer, LHS graduation 2021 celebration