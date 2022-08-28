Lake Minchumina — With a thunderous slapping of black webbed feet and a honking that could carry over a mile, two trumpeter swans ran heavily across the lake near the river’s mouth, finally leaving the water below. Staying low to take advantage of ground effect, they circled away from our approach, coasting down a few hundred yards away to gracefully water ski across the surface, finally settling down watchfully.
My sister Julie and I paddled on, making the two-mile trek from home to our boat landing at the closest safe deep-water site. Optimistically laden with berry buckets — two 1-gallon containers for picking into and a 5-gallon storage bucket — we transferred to the small jon boat. Little black lab mix Ellie sprang onto the bow, and with a quick pull of the starter rope we were off.
“Have fun!” our neighbor had cheered when we told her we’d be heading downriver to look for blueberries, an annual run cherished for spiritual reasons beyond the bounty we often found.
“We intend to have fun, whether we find berries or not!” I assured her.
In fact, the entire premise for our expedition lay in doubt. While our area suffered the same blistering June and early July heat as Fairbanks, the torrential thunderstorms dropping life-giving water over much of the Interior honored us with mere drops.
Blueberries love sun and some heat, but when those flowers begin to set and the fruit swells with juicy nutrition, they require at least some water. Even with favorable weather they sometimes opt for break from their generous offerings of productive years.
Our first outing to a patch some six miles distance had yielded only a gallon of hard-earned berries picked one at a time over three hours, a far cry from the half-gallon or more per hour we could each harvest under more generous circumstances.
Now we headed for our typically most productive site, one worth a three-hour round trip commute by canoe and boat. Heading down river for the first time this year, we looked forward to spotting any changes as well as looking for moose sign, an indication of likely success (or not) of the upcoming late-September hunt.
A new beaver house greeted us, tucked into a small bay along the shores of the lake, its slanted roof patted with freshly-applied mud and the beginnings of an underwater brush pile visible projecting above the surface of the water. The homeowners, preparing for seven months of life under ice, had been busy.
High water, sparkling in the brilliant August sunlight, carried us easily over often-shallow bars at the mouth of the river, past willows and grassy marshes on one side and birch-covered slopes on the other. An occasional prematurely-yellow branch cautioned of shorter days and cooler weather ahead.
Ducks and geese, with their mostly-grown young, collected in small pre-migratory flocks on the sand bars, shifting uneasily at our approach before lifting off for a safer resting spot.
Ellie stood braced in the front of the boat, scanning the river intently with her nose as much as her eyes. Undimmed by her advancing age, her scenting capacity unlocked lingering secrets of the riverbanks and its denizens. I envied her ability to know who had recently preceded us.
As we swung around bend after twisty bend of the muddy, slow-moving stream, the hills fell away to the north and we meandered through birch, spruce and willow thickets and past marshes, curved ponds and dead-end ox bows, remnants of river changes over decades and centuries past.
Most riverside sand bars lay under high water, the result of glacier-melting heat followed by recent days-long rains that arrived too late for the berries. Whenever I did spot an exposed bar I scanned it to no avail for moose tracks. Things didn’t look promising for September.
At the first patch, I scrambled out after Ellie to stroll over the tussocks, wet sink holes and cotton grass of a 2014 burn. Low blueberry bushes, cloudberry plants, bog cranberries and lowbush cranberries dotted the dense moss cover. Only the soft bog cranberries, with their musty off-putting flavor, sported prolific fruit.
Covering the several hundred yards of blueberry bushes where the two of us had once picked seven gallons in one long afternoon, I finally spotted a few limp blueberries, squishy from over-ripeness and excess heat. I picked nearly every one and then peered into my bucket.
I had all of one-quarter cup, barely enough to add flair to the peanut butter and jam sandwiches that we ate sitting in the boat.
I circumnavigated the 100-yard area of the second patch, which had also yielded up to several gallons in past years. This time I found exactly one berry. One. And it was a half-sized runt.
A quick stop at a currant patch produced similar results, not surprising given that even on years when the bushes produced generously, birds quickly snap up the delicacies within a couple weeks.
We did stop to cut a bucket-full of rich green sharp-edged sedges, Meyla’s favorite forage. The little Icelandic mare, suffering from a hoof ailment, had been doing her grazing on our lawn instead of in the marshes a half-mile away. She’d appreciate a familiar meal.
As we swung back out onto the miles-long lake, the Alaska Range swept majestically into view, Denali and Foraker jutting well above smaller 10,000- and 12,000-foot peaks. Spiking up right from 2,000-foot lowlands, the snow-covered mountains reminded us of how lucky we are to live in such a cherished and beautiful area, even when its expected bounty isn’t forthcoming.
Not even the fish net produced anything; the sled dogs would be eating commercial feed that night.
Three swans, harbingers of the changing seasons, took flight as we paddled the canoe for home in the early evening. Still high and warm, the sun lit their white wings and set a brilliant green glow over riverside willows. Pulling hard against the current, we crawled our way back upstream, Ellie now trotting tired but contented along the bank, hesitating intently when she winded one of our local beaver.
Although returning home with nothing more than a bucket of grass, we deemed the day a lovely success.
After all, we had accomplished our primary goal: to have fun.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.