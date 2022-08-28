The berry patch

Photo by Julie Collins

Miki Collins takes in the berry bushes of an old burn during a search for blueberries.

 Photo by Julie Collins

Lake Minchumina — With a thunderous slapping of black webbed feet and a honking that could carry over a mile, two trumpeter swans ran heavily across the lake near the river’s mouth, finally leaving the water below. Staying low to take advantage of ground effect, they circled away from our approach, coasting down a few hundred yards away to gracefully water ski across the surface, finally settling down watchfully.

My sister Julie and I paddled on, making the two-mile trek from home to our boat landing at the closest safe deep-water site. Optimistically laden with berry buckets — two 1-gallon containers for picking into and a 5-gallon storage bucket — we transferred to the small jon boat. Little black lab mix Ellie sprang onto the bow, and with a quick pull of the starter rope we were off.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.