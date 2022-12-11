Each time a big dump of snow obliterates sled trails and creates dangerous overflows, we peek outside and comfort ourselves with our winter mantra: “At least it’s not raining!” After all, snow provides an invaluable and versatile resource, depended upon by many forest denizens from human to grouse.
My sister Miki and I probably shovel as much snow as town folks, but typically we’re adding rather than removing it, using it for fill and insulation. Even with 2 feet of snow, vertical waist-high river banks prove problematic until we’ve ramped the trail with snow, solidly packed so it sets firmly. Snow fills, pads and softens tussocks, ditches and deep holes while also lubricating sled runners and snowmachine tracks.
Of course, some years, too much snow means slow tough travel, but knee or thigh-deep snow sure makes filling broken ground easier than in lean snow years when we must scrape and gather the thin snow cover for some distance, even hauling it from afar with Jet sleds.
Fresh, cold snow remains loose until disturbed by motion or heat, making it easy to move with a shovel, bucket or snowshoe. Then the harassed crystals solidify firmly, creating our lovely winter trails and strong ramps. Once set, a piled dome of snow can even solidify enough to be hollowed out to create a winter shelter.
When setting up our small wall tents, we dig down to the ground for most of the floor, but construct a snow bench for a comfortable bed. Insulated with spruce boughs and maybe a reflective blanket so it doesn’t melt too fast, this bench elevates our sleeping quarters enough to make it significantly warmer than lying on the floor.
Cold snow has other unusual qualities, too. For one, it absorbs water amazingly well. We’ve used it to dry both dogs soaked by overflow, and trapped beavers pulled from water, by rubbing handfuls into the dripping fur. If you shovel enough snow, you can soak up a few inches of water in the trail where a snow machine might otherwise spin out in the overflow.
While cold by definition, snow is actually an amazing insulator. It protects an entire habitat under its blanket, preventing deep frosts and providing a warm subnivean environment for voles, shrews, insects and frogs, as well as visitors like grouse who burrow in nightly to sleep snuggled under snow’s warm quilt.
A well-insulated roof allows snow to accumulate rather than melt, which adds even more insulation and saves on firewood, and a cabin banked with snow retains heat and feels less drafty. (Although it usually pulls away from the walls when it melts, the snow is best shoveled aside before the spring melt.) When we want to prevent holes in lake ice from freezing, whether we plan to return for water, fishing or trapping, we cover the hole with thin plywood or cardboard and pile on snow for insulation.
At spring camp, we’d keep frozen food cold by packing the container into a deep snowbank in a shady place. Snow scooped into plastic bags makes flexible ice packs for sore muscles and joints. I’ve certainly melted plenty of snow for water, but I prefer river water or ice. Snow tastes flat and is often contaminated with seeds, flotsam and animal droppings; depending on density, it takes four to 10 gallons of snow to melt a single gallon of water. Snow does work brilliantly to cool down soup or speed up hardening Jello.
Trappers in the Lower 48 encounter endless problems with the wet snow/freezing rain cycles of a southern winter, but our cold, dry snow serves us well. Animals tracks in snow tell their stories in brilliant detail, from a grouse’s evening nest to the chilling remains of a caribou kill, its final galloping tracks ending where wolf tracks converge. When otters emerge from woods onto a swamp those tracks indicate a portage from another wetland.
Snowshoe hares love the sheer height of deep snow which allows them to reach otherwise-inaccessible willow shoots. Abundant tracks indicate good spots to target hares or the fox and lynx that prey on them.
While disturbed snow freezes to traps, a leghold placed gently on packed snow rarely freezes down except in near-melting conditions. Hiding the trap under a thin layer of very gently-handled snow allows it to spring shut unhindered.
Because snow hardens at a predictable rate, we can age lynx, moose or marten tracks by inspecting the snow, pressing a finger into the track or trying to scoop it up on an ax head to see if it falls apart. Light weekly snowfalls also makes aging tracks easily, telling us how often a lynx or wolf passes through, or whether numerous marten added tracks after each snow, or single marten ranged locally over one day, making many tracks before moving on.
Most of our snow uses, from insulating homes to setting traps, rely on the cold dry snow typical of the Interior. Unfortunately, with climate change we’re seeing more winters with warm weather or even rain that condenses the snow into a slushy mess and sends the insulating snow shooting off the roof. We increasingly see too little or too much snow, so sometimes our trails and sets are buried in hip-deep snow, or we’re banging over rough trails and hauling scanty snow to insulate the fish-net holes. We use more snow to fill increasingly-rough trails where permafrost melt and rain events eroded the susceptible land.
We never used to say, “At least it’s not raining!” But these days, significant winter rain, like the Christmas event that hit the Interior last year, makes us anxious each time a warm front brings precipitation. As the snow accumulates past the helpful amount of 3 to 6 inches, we sigh as we anticipate overflow and trail-breaking, resorting to our mantra to cheer up. At least it’s not raining ... yet.