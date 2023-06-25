Lake Minchumina — “Do you spread ashes on your garden?” a friend inquired.
The answer, as with much of gardening, can be a simple “Yes,” but actually proves more complicated. Growing a garden is simple; maximizing production and nutrition, not so much. While not all-inclusive, the following advice may provide food for thought.
Spreading a thin layer of wood ashes on spring snow in the garden impressively speeds the melt and subsequent drying, allowing earlier planting. (Wood ashes only, never those from burning coal, plastics or other potentially-harmful items). However, use this trick with discretion. While ashes add nutrients to soil, including calcium, potassium and some phosphorus, it also increases the pH (decreases acidity).
This is beneficial when your soil is too acidic, as with many of Interior Alaska gardens. However, it is not beneficial for acid-loving crops such as potatoes or blueberries; or when the pH of your soil already tends toward alkalinity; or if it already contains too much potassium or other nutrient also found in ashes.
Without soil testing you likely won’t know the latter two questions. Tests that include micronutrients prove most advantageous, especially if you only use commercial inorganic fertilizers, which can leave soil depleted of many minerals. Since our soil tested very high in phosphorus, a bit high in potassium, and with a neutral pH, I stopped adding many ashes.
When soil lacks one or more micronutrients (boron, for example), in addition to having depleted plants, the harvested produce also lack adequate amounts. Consequently, your bones may not get the boron they require for full strength. Excess can also prove harmful; for instance, although an important nutrient for plants, too much phosphorus ties up some other nutrients, making them unavailable to plants.
Some weeds offer clues to soil nutrients: chickweed thrives in moist, nitrogen-rich soil while clover and quack grass prefer less nitrogen; dandelions thrive in calcium-deficient soil; nettles love phosphorus. Clover and dandelions even help correct the problem, the former by changing nitrogen taken from the air into a useable form in soil, the latter by using its long tap roots to pull calcium from deep underground.
One of the biggest advantages of using compost, seaweed, fish fertilizer, and other organic fertilizers instead of inorganic ones is that they contain those micronutrients — and macronutrients as well. They supply your vegetables (and by extension, you and your family) with the required nutrients. Additionally, they feed the microbiome in the soil — those invaluable fungi, bacteria, protozoa, nematodes, and other tiny life forms than break down soil, making nutrients available to plants.
Kelp and other ocean-based fertilizers supply nutrients often lacking in the Interior. Compost adds beneficial microbes as well as lightening the soil, decreasing compaction. It helps hold moisture, reducing watering requirements.
You can also use compost as mulch, layered around plants to suppress weeds, and seal moisture in and heat out. Don’t do this in Alaska until soil warms thoroughly, perhaps early July, unless late June proves unbearably hot. Heat-abhorring crops especially benefit from a cooling mulch during hot weather. Leaves, straw, and well-weighted newspapers also work (what better use for this column!).
Temperature affects plants in many ways. Seeds require a certain range before they risk germination, often 45-70 degrees. Then growth only occurs during a given range, and other problems can occur if they get too hot or too cold. Lettuce becomes bitter when too warm, while tomatoes refuse to set fruit if too cold. A freeze smites tender plants, while some, especially carrots, sweeten delightfully. Beneficial microbial activity in soil and compost piles increases in warmer weather.
Raised beds effectively warm soil. Covering the ground with clear plastic (Visqueen) greatly speeds soil warming, especially advantageous when growing heat-lovers including beans, squash, pumpkins and tomatoes. Black plastic blocks weed growth but doesn’t heat soil.
(Clear plastic allows sunlight to penetrate to the soil and then traps it as heat, while the dark stuff absorbs heat but fails to effectively transfer it to the soil below. The greenhouse effect of increasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, triggering global warming, works similarly to the clear plastic.)
“Poor little guys,” I mourn almost every spring while gazing at my six-packs of broccoli sets, literally purple with cold after being hardened off outside prior to transplanting. This pale magenta color in the stems and veins derives from a lack of phosphorus — due not to any soil depletion but because during those nippy late May nights, phosphorus becomes chemically less available — as it does in acidic soil. (They’ll bounce back soon after transplanting, as soil warms.)
This provides another reason for that soil test. Many factors affect nutrient availability, including temperature, pH, and moisture, not to mention that all-important microbiome. Adding phosphorus to soil won’t help if the problem is not a lack of the nutrient.
Many plants are sensitive to length of daylight, so without nighttime darkness they respond inappropriately, causing problems when daylight lasts not until 10 pm, but until August. Spinach and beets tends to bolt. Some plants such as cucurbits (squash, pumpkins, melons) wait until they are exposed to a certain amount of full darkness before producing. They may fail to bloom, fail to produce female flowers, or fail to set fruit.
Substitution may be an option, such as Swiss chard instead of spinach, or select day-neutral varieties. Planting spinach as early as possible or in late summer can work, or abandon the greens when they do bolt.
I’ve even grown temperamental melons by starting them in early March and insuring the baby plants have over 12 hours of darkness. Even though I can only do this until they need transplanting into the 5-gallon buckets they’ll live in, I’ve often had a few fresh melons by summer’s end (Minnesota Midget and Alvaro F1 produced best for me). However, without hot sunny days — not likely in August — don’t expect the best sweetness.
Like many things, gardening is easy while gardening to perfection proves considerably more complex. Soil testing, judiciously-added compost and other organic amenities, and a little knowledge of micronutrients, pH, and effects of temperature and day-length help produce more food — and more nutritious food — with less effort.