Garden season

Photo by Miki Collins

A little knowledge and attention to detail result in lush gardens with vegetables more nutritious than those grown in poor or unbalanced soils.

 Photo by Miki Collins

Lake Minchumina — “Do you spread ashes on your garden?” a friend inquired.

The answer, as with much of gardening, can be a simple “Yes,” but actually proves more complicated. Growing a garden is simple; maximizing production and nutrition, not so much. While not all-inclusive, the following advice may provide food for thought.

Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. The live in Lake Minchumina.