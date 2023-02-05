Net check

Photo by Julie Collins

Whitefish lie scattered about as Miki Collins works on a gill net pulled from under winter lake ice.

 Photo by Julie Collins

Lake Minchumina — “Nine hundred and thirty,” I reported. “Counting the 145 I put up right before freeze-up, that’s over a thousand.”

I had just pulled the last of our two under-ice gill nets in late December, and was pleased with the results. A thousand three-pound whitefish frozen in the cache would provide the protein needs of our 13 sled dogs until we fed the last as they thawed in the spring.