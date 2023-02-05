Lake Minchumina — “Nine hundred and thirty,” I reported. “Counting the 145 I put up right before freeze-up, that’s over a thousand.”
I had just pulled the last of our two under-ice gill nets in late December, and was pleased with the results. A thousand three-pound whitefish frozen in the cache would provide the protein needs of our 13 sled dogs until we fed the last as they thawed in the spring.
Although our gill nets also capture pike, suckers and burbot, the majority of our catch consists of whitefish, especially during the early-winter run. Consequently, our numerous uses for fish usually start with one of the big, solid, silvery humpback or broad whitefish.
Fishing, especially under the ice, can be hard work. Each net takes one of us a couple hours to check, including the one to two mile run out by dog team or snowmachine. First I must shovel insulating snow off each of the end holes and chip away newly frozen ice. The rope holding the offshore end must be untied. Only then can I drag the heavy 180-foot net from beneath the ice and pick out the tangled fish, holding each slippery critter in a rubber-gloved left hand while manipulating a fish pick in my right.
Finally done extricating 20 or perhaps 80 fish, I still must drag the net back under the ice, utilizing the 200-foot trailing rope, before finally covering the holes again with a small piece of plywood followed by more insulating snow.
Top-quality dog food required by a hard-working team costs over $90 per bag landed out in the Bush. Consequently, time invested in fishing several days each week from May through December pays off. Protein being the most costly ingredient, instead of adding pricey dry dog food, we base the dogs’ diet on high-protein fish and round it out with rice and a fat source.
High in moisture, frozen whitefish chopped into half-pound chunks also provide an excellent and palatable trail snack pick-me-up for hard-working sled dogs, especially during hot weather when a high-fat supplement may trigger over-heating. (Freezing for a few weeks effectively kills any tapeworm larvae, which appear as cream-colored streaks in the meat. Viable larvae can infect either dogs or humans, potentially triggering pernicious anemia.)
Most of the fish, however, get cooked into the dogs’ evening meals. Five fish, a #10 tin can of rice (10 cups), and 6 to 8 cups of fat per day can feed a dozen of our large dogs during summer, while during the working winter months they require significantly more.
We cook their daily fish goulash in a big pot cut from the bottom third of a 55-gallon drum over a semi-contained outdoor cooking fire. Adding five fish to 7 or eight 8 of water, I allow about half an hour for it to come to a boil before stirring in a can of cheap white rice. Another half-hour of simmering produces four 5-gallon buckets each half-full of thick fish soup, with the fat source added after partial cooling to avoid destruction of heat-sensitive nutrients.
“It smells so good!” our visiting niece Karen exclaimed as we dipped steaming hot fish soup from the dog pot into buckets. “We should make some for ourselves!”
That we did, flaking a nice baked fillet into rice and adding some milk and melted cheese. (A more proper fish soup might include onions, garlic, herbs and spices as well.)
Many people prefer pike or burbot, but whitefish is usually our go-to for a fish meal. I scale the fresh fish, scraping off the big translucent scales before slicing from the top of the back down either side of the length of backbone and continuing each cut along the inside of each set of the ribs. This results in two halves of flesh, each with only a small straight line of pin bones tapering away toward the tail.
Our mother fried these fillets rolled in cornmeal, but for sheer simplicity we usually bake them. I’ll slop a little olive oil in the bottom of the pan, sprinkle in some parsley, garlic and salt, and slap a pair of fillets flesh-side down into the oil, smearing them around to coat the meat well before flipping them to bake in a hot oven skin-side down. (If cooked skin-side up, the contracting hide curls up the meat.)
We eat freshly baked fillets with tartar sauce made of two parts mayonnaise and one part sweet pickle relish. Leftovers can be flaked for use in soup or fish patties for sandwiches. We make the latter by mixing flaked, de-boned meat with cracker crumbs and maybe eggs, pressing it into patties and frying before melting cheese over them. (Add onions if you like; for extra-fancy, fry the bread or buns in a thin layer of hot butter for a crispy, flavorful sandwich.)
Most years I put up a dozen or more pint jars of whitefish, scaled but with bones remaining; as with salmon, canning softens bones to provide a rich natural source of calcium. From this, Julie creates one of our favorite meals: deep-fried fish balls. She makes a batter of white flour, egg and milk, runnier than shortbread batter but thicker than that for pancakes, and dips in the canned whitefish, drained and squeezed by hand into 1 to 1½-inch balls, before deep-frying to a golden brown.
Served hot with more of that tasty tartar sauce, they hit the spot. Since the balls also freeze well, reheating easily for a fast meal, Julie cooks two pints of fish into two or three dozen balls, saving a generous number for future quick dinners.
Many people delight in fresh, frozen or fried whitefish eggs; unfortunately, I always found the fishy taste a bit off-putting.
Occasionally when we can’t check a net in a timely fashion we’ll discover a fish so rotten we’re reluctant to even feed it to the dogs. It’s not wasted, though; we slip that fish gently into a quickly re-covered drum of odiferous decomposing fish in a rich solution of murky water. We use the nutrient-rich solution, well diluted to prevent burning, as a nitrogen-rich fertilizer.
That’s not the only spoiled fish we use. Heading into colder weather each autumn we’ll put up several buckets of whitefish, letting them ferment nicely before allowing freeze-up to halt further spoilage. Chopped into chunks, the highly volatile fish proves attractive to marten and other furbearers, luring them to our traps.
Whether for dog or human consumption, boiled, baked, fried or frozen or rotted, whitefish provide a major source of high-quality protein for those able to take advantage of this abundant northern fish.