Lake Minchumina — I stood on Holek Spit, facing a freshening wind. Behind me, sheltered leeward of the narrow strip of gravel projecting into the lake, my little boat tugged impatiently at its tether. Windward, white-capped waves crested, broke and thumped heavily against the beach.
I had planned a quick four-day July trip to Fairbanks for a checkup, car repair and some shopping. Before catching the mail plane to Fairbanks, I had to get to the airstrip, and that meant crossing the lake. Although little wind rippled the water when I left home, swiftly moving clouds overhead forewarned danger. By the time I motored past the Spit, steep, rapidly-building waves threatened to leap into my boat, triggering my retreat to this sheltered spot.
I have a love/hate relationship with wind. Having once sat on the hull of a boat overturned by massive storm-driven waves, I take it seriously especially when evaluating the safety of crossing a large lake.
I’ve been in winter white-outs with wind almost literally knocking me off my feet and scratching my corneas with hurtling flakes of snow. Other times, I’ve been profoundly grateful for anything from the hint of a breeze to a blustery storm.
Waiting there on the Spit, I dithered away eating raspberries and watching waves thundering in until I knew I would miss my flight even if that wind let up. Then I went home, grateful my retreat kept me in the lee of the hill.
Wind turned us back several times this summer. We missed a local meeting, and later I ended up waiting on the Spit again during an attempted follow-up trip to Fairbanks after re-scheduling my appointments. That time I lucked out with the bluster fading and waves calming enough for a safe crossing before the plane arrived.
Yet in September, we hope for a good blow when heading out to spend the day gathering cranberries. Never is a wind so welcome as when picking berries (or harvesting peas, or gutting a moose) when no-see-ums abound. To our intense relief, even a slight breeze grounds the fragile, tiny-winged, biting gnats. If strong enough, wind effectively beats back mosquitoes, too.
A bitter winter wind may give some bite to even moderate temperatures, yet nothing beats a brisk cooling breeze on a sweltering summer day. That very same welcome wind can bring a smoldering forest fire raging back to life.
A good wind knocks snow from bent branches and brush leaning heavily over trails so those wet, chilly loads don’t bomb down onto winter travelers pushing through. It freezes up overflow hiding treacherously beneath insulating powder. In open areas, windstorms pound soft deep snow into hardpack, making off-trail travel easier, as well as filling in holes, ditches and brush.
That same wind can create hazardous whiteout conditions, as well as sculpting snow into cornices overhanging the banks of ravines, proving problematic for cross-country travelers.
When moose hunting, a rustling wind deprives moose of their acute sense of hearing, muddling the noise of approaching of predators and leaving the big herbivores nervous and watchful. A cautious moose may also circle back downwind before bedding down to catch an advance warning scent of anything tracking it.
Wind makes bear behavior more predictable. A bear approaching from upwind, without forewarning scent, may be quite startled to bump into you; grizzlies are especially prone to attacking when they find themselves unexpectedly close to a potentially dangerous being. A bear that retreats out of sight may circle downwind to catch and evaluate your scent. One approaching from downwind already knows who, what and how many you are, so you know he’s the unusual critter that either doesn’t fear humans or is so hungry he’s willing to take risks.
During a winter blow we expect to find our marten traps empty as the cold-susceptible little predators hole up. Beaver, too, hide in their insulated houses instead of diving about their under-ice brush pile where we set snares.
Yet a summertime wind seems to trigger movement of fish, perhaps causing them to seek refuge from turbulent water, sending them into our nets. This is good unless I end up struggling to pick an endless run while balancing precariously in a bucking little open boat with the wind whipping my craft around so forcefully it threatens to yank the net from my reddened hands.
Overall, wind has a negative effect on pilots; a round trip with a headwind flying one way and a tailwind on the return takes longer and burns more gas than the same flight on a calm day. (It’s true; the loss or gain depends not mileage flown but on time spent in the air. A headwind influences the plane for a longer period of time than the tailwind.) And of course, extremes of wind can prove deadly to aircraft and their contents.
But pilots can also use wind advantageously. A stiff breeze during takeoff allows a shorter ground run since the plane starts out with that extra airspeed. Since wind often blows at different speeds at different altitudes, a pilot can go up or down to gain a better tailwind or at least reduce a headwind.
By flying the windward side of a ridge, a clever pilot gains lift as the air moves upward to flow over the rise. This saves either gas (throttling back since the plane requires less power to maintain elevation) or time (countering the updraft by pushing the stick forward, thus gaining speed).
Rippling waves help a floatplane pilot gauge where the surface of the water is, while distance above a flat calm surface proves difficult to judge.
Whether in a floatplane, boat or canoe, wind-driven waves help me pinpoint shallow water, where they become steeper and break as they trip over the nearing ground. I’ve used wind direction to guide me in reduced visibility, holding a steady angle to ripples when crossing the lake in dense smoke. I also found myself turned around once when I held into the gale during a storm only to be suckered when the effects of a nearby hill altered the wind’s direction.
I heard a Yupik elder comment that when disoriented and without a compass or GPS he could locate north by digging down to see which way the grass lay under the snow — because he knew the direction the wind had blown during the first snowstorm of winter.
This makes me wonder about all the other wonderful aspects and effects of moving air that I don’t even know about.
I never liked the word “frenemy,” a conglomeration of two antonyms held together only by the strength of one’s imagination. But perhaps, in the case of wind, the word fits.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.