Danger on the lake

Although not large, these wind-driven waves are steep-sided and close together, creating hazardous conditions for small open boats. The same wind drives bothersome insects into hiding and creates more lift during takeoff for airplanes. Miki Collins photo

Lake Minchumina — I stood on Holek Spit, facing a freshening wind. Behind me, sheltered leeward of the narrow strip of gravel projecting into the lake, my little boat tugged impatiently at its tether. Windward, white-capped waves crested, broke and thumped heavily against the beach.

I had planned a quick four-day July trip to Fairbanks for a checkup, car repair and some shopping. Before catching the mail plane to Fairbanks, I had to get to the airstrip, and that meant crossing the lake. Although little wind rippled the water when I left home, swiftly moving clouds overhead forewarned danger. By the time I motored past the Spit, steep, rapidly-building waves threatened to leap into my boat, triggering my retreat to this sheltered spot.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.