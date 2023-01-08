Lake Minchumina — It was dark, I remember that. Really dark. A waxing half-moon lurked well below a murky horizon, and heavy clouds moderating the late-December chill obscured any starlight.
Along with trapping bait, supplies, fish for dog food, and three sleeping bags, my twin sister Julie rode in the dogsled behind five mismatched huskies leaning hard into their harnesses. Our brother Ray drove from the back of the sled, rhythmically pushing off one foot on the ground to ease the dogs’ load.
I took my turn walking and jogging along behind, slogging through soft snow and waiting for the first hint of dawn. Just a few days past winter solstice, it was a long wait between our 6 a.m. departure and sun-up shortly before noon.
That winter of 1976-77 our brother was taking a gap year between high school and college to stay home and trap while Julie and I finished our senior year of high school in Fairbanks. Upon our return to the family home in the Bush with our parents for Christmas break, Ray promptly suggested the two of us accompany him out to his first camp, a small log cabin on the banks of a creek some 20 miles away.
Convincing his little sisters wasn’t hard to do. Not quite two years earlier, old-time trapper Slim Carlson, our only nearby neighbor, had passed away, leaving his possessions including his gear and trapline to our family. Ray took on the task of relocating many of Slim’s 200 miles of trails.
He could have used a snowmachine; just a few years earlier other local trappers had phased out their dog-power for newer methods of travel that didn’t require feeding over the summer. But Ray was resolutely sticking to Slim’s tracks, figuratively as well as literally. Now, as Julie and I spent Christmas break at home, our brother soon had us on board for a run out to the first line cabin.
Five dogs, freebies picked up in Fairbanks and pulling a loaded sled along a soft, snowed-in trail, didn’t impart much extra horse-power for hauling along visitors, leaving one of us afoot. Daylight finally found us, several miles out and moving slowly up a swampy creek, past beaver houses and birch stands, marsh grass and scrub spruce. Sub-zero temperatures kept the dogs working well, and I don’t remember being cold.
The walking was another matter. Ray, hardened by months of travel on foot and by dog team and never willing to cut his little sisters any slack, kept us all on the march. Julie and I, although not in terrible shape, had been pinned down by school and a soft life in Fairbanks. After six hours on the trail, we were feeling it.
Periodically, Ray halted our small procession to clean snow from his traps, set for fox and lynx along the brushy sections and then, after the drainage narrowed to slip through low-lying scrub spruce, smaller traps for marten. Cold weather and heavy recent snow slowed movements of furbearers and that day we found all his traps undisturbed.
I don’t remember what time we reached the cabin, but since darkness pressed fully upon us, 6 p.m. is a likely guess. I do remember being very tired; quite pleased with the pleasant 12-foot by 14-foot log cabin; and deeply indignant at Ray’s announcement once the dogs were cared for and a fire lit in the stove of the frigid building.
“Come on,” he ordered. “Gotta go cut firewood.”
Off we trudged, cutting down nearby small dead spruce, limbing them with an ax, and hauling sections out on our shoulders before reducing them to stovelength sections with a bow saw. Lunch lay hours and miles behind us, but supper would have to wait.
Only after we had plenty of wood to warm the sub-zero cabin and heat it for the night and following morning did Julie and I crawl onto the narrow top bunk for a rest. By the time Ray finished cooking a hunk of frozen moosemeat from the bruiser he’d shot in the fall, fatigue pinned me down. I think that was the only time I’ve ever been too tired to eat.
I don’t remember much about the return trip two days later except that, without the load and temperatures hovering around thirty below, Julie and I snuggled together in the sled for most of the way. I do remember passing back along the narrow drainage running through the spruce and Ray suddenly shouting. “I GOT ONE!”
We piled out of the sled to admire the dark mink-sized marten with its lush brown silky-soft fur. Having expired quickly in the cold, it was already frozen solid.
Night again caught us before we arrived home just before 6 p.m., but with clear skies, a gibbous moon provided ample light. Our father had the wood-heated two-story cabin toasty warm, while our mother cooked up a big pot of moose ribs to feed her ravenous family.
All that happened 45 years ago. If one thought such a grueling sub-zero trip might discourage these two less-than-fit high school gals, one would be wrong. We were hooked — on dog mushing, on long days stretching into sparkling moonlight nights, on looking ahead toward the next set — and the one after that.
In his years of trapping either by dog team or by accessing more remote areas with his Super Cub airplane, Ray located many of Slim’s old trails. As different paths tugged at him — the bike trek from Fairbanks to Seattle, the wife and kids, the sail boat expedition from Alaska to Hawaii and return — he left the trapping business to his socially-inept little sisters who preferred the solitary aspects of Bush life.
But before he pulled out, he had given us the toughness, the stubbornness, to get the job done. More than that, he showed us the way, both how to trap and, just as importantly, where the ancient overgrown trails ran and the old cabins stood. We also learned from his mistakes, never ever leaving a cabin without several days’ firewood!
Much of our success over the years stemmed from the early generous support of our parents, which is why we dedicated our first book, “Trapline Twins,” to them. But now you know why we concluded that dedication with the words “and to our brother, Ray, who pointed out the trail.”