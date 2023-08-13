Julie crept ahead, the .264 rifle she inherited from our father cradled and ready. I followed, .308 in hand, scanning the forest through the midnight dimness of mid-July. I could easily make out colors, but everything seemed shadowy, a bit foreboding.
Just 150 yards from our Bush home, 100-pound Cricket barked loudly, persistently, in a thicket of alders. His timid brother, Beetle, crept along behind us, reluctant to go on the offensive.
With our picketed sled dogs bellowing nightly, we suspected the return of that tall, lanky wolf Julie spotted the previous week, once in the horse corral and again 30 yards from the front door. After that, we left our two big retired sled dogs loose. Until tonight, they had successfully driven away The Thing, as we called it. With wolf hunting season still closed, shooting a canine intruder would be a last resort.
This time, instead of Cricket’s angry barking fading off into the woods as he chased The Thing away, he remained stationary, barking persistently almost within sight of the house. Armed and determined, uncertain whether a wolf or bear awaited us, we crept through the soft lighting, hoping to spot The Thing before it spotted us.
Just past the electric fence that bars our two free-ranging horses from the lawn, Julie murmured, “Cricket wouldn’t be barking at the horses, would he?”
Half-hidden by alders, Meyla and Mr. B. stood near Cricket as the big dog made half-circles, barking. He didn’t sound angry now, just insistent, marking the spot. Julie stepped forward again. Then stopped. Stared.
“That ... that isn’t a wolf, is it?” she whispered.
Ridiculous, I thought. A wolf would not be there surrounded by two small fuzzy horses and a large determined dog.
But it was a wolf.
He lay sprawled on the ground, massive long gray head extended in the dead leaves, motionless, eyes empty.
Mystified, we wondered: “Is he dead?”
From 15 feet away I flipped a small piece of wood toward him. When it tapped his skull and rolled down past one eye, the wolf blinked. That was all, just one slow, reflexive blink.
I have never seen a free-roaming critter as far gone as that one. His hind legs, half-curled beneath emaciated hindquarters, were little more than skin over bone, and each bump of his pelvis jutted against his skin. The starvation was so extreme the wolf’s body had not only consumed all of its fat, but the muscle as well.
From behind the shoulder back and down, the wolf’s gray summer coat had been broken away, leaving a scant one-half to one inch of pale buff-colored hair. The tail, lying limply and nearly bare except for a ragged tuft on the end, looked more like that of a lion than a heavy-coated northern canine. Undeterred by the near-death of their victim, mosquitoes swarmed around the wolf’s muzzle and feet, even penetrating parts of the body normally protected by fur.
What to do! We couldn’t have a wolf carcass rotting away just yards from the house. Additionally, it could have something contagious: lice perhaps, or even rabies. I don’t know if the wolf was beyond suffering or not, but he was clearly meeting a slow and harsh end.
I returned to the house for a smaller firearm and a camera. During my two-minute absence, Cricket held back but Mr. B. walked right up to the wolf and gave it a curious poke. Icelandic horses do the strangest things. The wolf did not respond.
I fired once from 15 feet away and then, because in the dim light I couldn’t clearly see the sights of the .22 pistol, I shot once more point blank. Not being sure whether someone would recommend rabies testing or not, I shot through the neck instead of the head, using a magnum load to insure a quick job.
After hauling the bony carcass home we examined it better, wearing protective latex gloves. (In addition to its immediate physical problems, this wolf, like perhaps half of all wild wolves, could have been harboring a parasite — echinococcus — that potentially causes serious or fatal health problems in humans.)
Its teeth, although yellowing without the fine shiny white of a young animal, did not show much signs of wear, so I guessed it was middle-aged. Small testicles indicated a nonbreeding male. The hair loss seemed similar to that of a previous wolf we’d trapped with a “Mohawk” coat problem, something that’s become fairly common in some areas of the Interior. Although Fish & Game has been investigating this curious problem, if they’ve found a cause I’ve yet to hear about it.
Based on the length, height and the huge head, I felt the animal was a medium-to-slightly-large wolf, and should have weighed perhaps 90 to 100 pounds. Yet in its current condition, it barely pushed our scales to 55 pounds. We returned to bed feeling disturbed and vaguely depressed.
Our poultry pen could have attracted a starving wolf, as could the occasional crying of seven very young husky pups safe behind a chain link fence. Maybe he was looking for a free meal.
Since wolf season did not open until the first of August, we couldn’t keep it. (Despite a worthless hide, the claws and skull still had value.) When we reported the situation to Fish & Game, they accepted our actions but declined the body even though a necropsy might have shed some light on its death. Fortunately, Bridget Borg, the wolf biologist for Denali Park, accepted the carcass on behalf of a pathologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks eager to necropsy a wolf.
The results proved enlightening. Swollen lymph nodes indicated sepsis, a body-wide infection likely contributing to the wolf’s debilitation. The infection probably stemmed from a badly-crushed carpus (wrist joint) likely caused by the powerful bite of another wolf. These combined problems would have impacted his ability to hunt, forage or travel, leading to his advanced starvation. Not only had he burned through his fat and muscle, but the necropsy also showed even his bone marrow depleted of fat. Such are the tragedies that play out every day in the wild.
The wolf Julie had spotted earlier sported a decent summer coat and was not starving. Perhaps it had hung around to keep near its dying pal, but our hopes that it might now move on proved groundless. Although more quiet, the dogs still occasionally leap into a cacophony of barking and howling, and Cricket is occasionally called upon to drive A Thing away.
Is this the end of the story? I certainly hope so.