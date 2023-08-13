A harsh, wild life

Photo taken by Miki Collins, before the dying animal was shot to end its suffering

We found the starving wolf lying unresponsive, mosquitoes buzzing around it.

Julie crept ahead, the .264 rifle she inherited from our father cradled and ready. I followed, .308 in hand, scanning the forest through the midnight dimness of mid-July. I could easily make out colors, but everything seemed shadowy, a bit foreboding.

Just 150 yards from our Bush home, 100-pound Cricket barked loudly, persistently, in a thicket of alders. His timid brother, Beetle, crept along behind us, reluctant to go on the offensive.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.