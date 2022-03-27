Igloo Creek “Lake” is a place that is full of surprises. The half-mile-long pond, with its clear water and lily pads set in a rim of black spruce, was little more than a wide spot in a small creek our trapline trail followed. The first surprise occurred in 1999, more than 20 years after our first sight of the little lake.
Traveling the 15 miles home from a trapline camp where my sister and I had spent break-up, I looked forward to reaching a canoe that we’d cached in March at the lake’s edge so I could paddle the last five miles. Imagine my chagrin when I realized that the lake no longer existed. Sometime during the previous summer a branch of a nearby glacial river had broken into it to silt in both the shallow lake and my intended outlet before wandering off to a different river altogether.
I had to abandon my canoe (to be retrieved later that summer) and carry on hiking, including fording a chest-deep river that still ahead.
In 2010 we still called the spot Igloo Creek Lake, even though willows had popped up across the silted-in flat and the new river channel ran between two low banks. Again heading out in April to spend break-up on the trapline, we found the stream flooded bank-to-bank with overflow too deep for knee boots and covered with a fragile half-inch of ice.
With Julie holding our three Icelandic horses, I crossed first, clad in hip boots to chop up the thin ice. I didn’t want a horse slipping or getting cut while trying to break through that sharp, glassy surface.
At 24 years old, Dropi had a been-there, done-that attitude. Hooves clad in removable boots embedded with ice studs, he splashed cheerfully across, metal studs securely gripping the slick underlying surface.
I made two more trips for the remaining horses, trading out the boots so each one benefited from the studs. Clarence, my loyal lead dog, splashed along behind, and soon horses, dog and I were tramping on out the trail. Julie followed a few days later after the ice froze enough for safe passage by dog team.
Six weeks later, I bivouacked on the riverbank of Igloo Creek “Lake” during my hike out, accompanied by half a dozen sled dogs that spent break-up with us. The only surprise I had during that late-spring camp-out was the number of mosquitoes that followed the dogs and me from the spruce thickets a couple hundred yards away. Bug repellent protected me, but the dogs’ backs turned gray with folded mosquito wings.
(The horses later made the 100-mile detour to avoid the now-thawed horse-eating bogs. At least one of them did. That was the time Dropi, loose in a camp 50 miles from home, unbuckled young Meyla’s halter. She took off, he went with her, and we did not see the pair again until those bogs froze enough for them to come home — five months later.)
Two years ago I found that, between additional silt deposits and the river cutting the channel deeper, one undercut bank stood 4 feet tall. We had to spend 20 minutes shoveling snow for a ramp — that year and every year since.
In early March of this year three of us headed out the trail. Traveling by dog team, I planned on picking up a tent camp eight miles distant, the last chore of the trapping season. Julie, accompanied by our 19-year-old niece-twice-removed Fiona, roared ahead on a snowmachine, hoping to collect some firewood from a stand of bigger spruce trees a mile past the “Lake” crossing.
Arriving at Igloo Creek “Lake,” Julie and Fiona found almost a foot of water had flooded the river ice. With barely an inch of new ice formed over the water, the snowmachine had to turn back.
Anxious to get that little wall tent home before another forecasted dump of snow, I optimistically turned Junebug loose. When she scampered right out onto the flimsy surface, accompanied by two of her young offspring running loose, the rest of the team surged after her, ice creaking under the sled.
I smiled to myself at the sight of Clarence’s great-grandsons, Esker and Moulin, boldly racing across the ice with their mother. By getting the youngsters accustomed to different trail conditions now, they’d accept it readily as they matured into working sled dogs.
An hour later we were back, tent, stove and extra firewood loaded into the 8-foot basket of my traditional-style freight sled. I stopped just before the dogs came into sight of the river and turned Junebug loose again. With the two youngsters, she loped up to the bank above the ice before all three stopped to look down speculatively.
I bet the tail end of my sled runners broke that ice when it jumped up the bank, I thought. “Go ahead, Junebug,” I called, and was rewarded when she jumped down the bank to splash through ten inches of water before springing back up onto tenuous but still intact ice.
Reluctant to tackle the icy water, my inexperienced youngsters hesitated. The leaders did not, mowing over both of them followed by the rest of the team. Just as the sled pitched over the bank, Moulin darted one way, clear of the sled.
Esker darted the other way — directly under the path of the falling sled.
“Whoa!” I shouted. Then, as the elevated basket pressed the 10-month-old into the water, I reversed order: “HIKE!” I’d rather run him over than drown him.
As the sled climbed out onto the cracking ice, it allowed 80-pound Esker to pass along between the runners and underneath the basket. With 9 inches of clearance he was in no danger of being squashed, but as his rump reappeared out the back of the sled, he stuck against the bar brake. Bumping up onto the ice, he started sliding across the glassy surface
“Whoa!” I called again, but those dogs weren’t about to stop on ice threatening to break up under them, and I couldn’t brake without risk of impaling my poor pup. I tried to tip the sled onto its side to free him, but the load prevented me unless I could stop the team.
Three seconds and 60 feet later my sled tilted up the steep bank. As the back end elevated, Esker popped out and glanced around brightly. (“Well!” he exclaimed cheerfully. “That never happened before!”). Ignoring me as I rushed to console him, he darted back to his position ahead of the leaders, only then stopping to see what the hold-up was.
About the only thing that didn’t surprise me was getting my feet wet when I had to wade back for Moulin, who, too uncertain to tackle the broken ice and water, stood shouting for me to come back and get him too.