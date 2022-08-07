‘Oh, Meyla. Look at you!” I reproached.
The little brown horse paused in her foraging through the flower garden, looking innocent despite the snapdragon dangling from her mouth.
Living in a nearly inaccessible area means we can let our two Icelandic horses range freely without worrying they might harass neighbors or create hazards along highways. When we first got horses in 1986, we found it hard to trust them, picketed them instead to graze on wild grass twice a day. However, it soon became clear that they had no intention of running away from a home where they found lawn grass, salt, a cool shed to escape from horseflies and hot soaked pelleted feed on bitter winter days.
We learned they could range and forage safely almost year-round. The bigger problem was protecting ourselves from them and them from our stuff. One day Miki returned from doing morning chores to huddle on the sofa in a deep funk. “I left the back gate of the garden open, and the horses ate all the broccoli!” she moaned.
Although a stout fence protects the garden, our horses keep an evil eye on the gates, and woe to the person who accidentally leaves it open. Once the horses broke in during the fall and harvested most of our carrots, leaving bits and chunks but very little salvageable food. Miki especially invests considerable work and emotion in the garden, and it supplies vegetables not just for summer but for the entire year, so major losses hurt.
Alaska gardeners often suffer moose depredations, but here our sled dogs keep them away. Voles, the occasional drought, or root-maggot outbreak can reduce our harvest, but such damage can’t approach that done by Icelandic horses who’ve adapted over a thousand years in Iceland to forage aggressively and eat almost anything including fish washed up on beaches.
More than once Miki carefully hauled her spring garden sets outside to harden them off, only to find them mowed down by evening, requiring a fresh start on the planting. On the other hand, the horses work perfectly for disposing of old broccoli plants and carrot tops, recycling everything into top quality manure that has greatly enhanced our soil.
To keep the horses from overgrazing our lawn, we strung an electric fence around the property, opening the gate once or twice a day to encourage them to return regularly. This summer, because Meyla has been suffering from a potentially serious hoof condition, we’ve given her free access to the lawn so she doesn’t have to trek on sore feet to distant wild grass.
Most years the horses leave Miki’s flowers alone until the quality of their other forage starts dwindling in early fall; then they might trash the godesias and bachelor’s buttons, or grab a few bites of dahlias as they amble by. Because of their eccentric tastes Miki plants pinks, asters and sweet peas only in our fenced vegetable garden. This summer, Meyla developed a taste for snapdragons and has reduced several colorful pots considerably.
During the winter, the horses find new ways to pester us. In late October or November when we blanch carrots and set them outside on trays to freeze, the horses wreak havoc if not fenced out. When we return with a sled load of whitefish caught under the lake ice, we secure this precious frozen dog food in a shed so the horses can’t gnaw on the crunchy, scaly snacks.
When we haul feed home from the runway, Meyla and Mr. B. hurry over to help us unload, but they’re not interested in tossing the sacks into our feed shed. Mr. B. grabs the corner of a 50-pound sack in his teeth and flips it easily from the sled, slinging it back and forth trying to tear into it until we distract him with feed or simply lock him in the corral.
When loading up for a trip out the trapline, we don’t pack edibles until the last minute. More than one I’ve rushed inside for a missing item, only to return to a trashed sled, with feed sacks tossed aside and my bag of frozen edibles scattered, blueberries or cranberries staining the snow. The miscreants also chewed apart at least one snow machine seat just for fun.
Our horses also harass the sled dogs each time we dole out fresh straw. Although less edible than hay, the coarse straw is easier to rustle up than wild forage lying under deeply drifted snow. The outraged dogs stand helplessly aside as their bedding starts to disappear. We replace missing straw frequently, and luckily the horses consider it a novelty and usually wander off before diminishing it too much.
One problem with loose horses is they may wander a mile away in search of food, so they’re not always available for riding or harness work. A cow bell on the lead horse helps us locate them, but it’s still a hike out to check on them or bring them home. Occasionally they’ve disappeared for several days, but so far they’ve always returned home none the worse for wear.
Once I searched for hours for Lilja only to find her in an old cabin, having forced her way in looking for food. Another time when neighbors visited especially to see the horses, they were nowhere to be found. After our friends left, we finally located them, again in the old cabin, seeking relief from horse flies and locked in because the door blew shut. We returned to a trapping cabin once to find old Lilja inside happily munching on pilot bread.
Still, although we’ve kept horses for over 35 years, I find it magical to find one lounging right out my front door. Any aggravation they might cause is more than offset by their serene presence in the dog yard and the improvements to the garden, not to mention the hard work they do and many a delightful ride in the wilderness.