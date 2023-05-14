One pleasant side effect of growing old (well, 63) comes in the form of life experience. When I glance back at my youth, I’m shocked by the sheer volume of mistakes my twin sister Miki and I made. My instincts, situational awareness and simple know-how took years to develop. This long experience could have helped us avoid some truly awful predicaments, from falling through ice to being stranded by floods to getting a horse stuck in a bog.
It’s true that we learned plenty of tricks at a young age. Our mother taught us to keep snow off our clothes and watch for the hard white spots on rosy cheeks that warned of frostbite. Sheer recklessness gave us a keen sense of how dangerous ice behaved, how new ice flexes before breaking while spring ice can fail without warning. We learned to insulate water holes with snow to keep them from freezing; that birch bark and dry spruce twigs make the best fire starter; that cracking the front door can prevent the back draft in a smoking stove; that green spruce branches make a warm mattress while winter camping.
I think we were approaching middle age before we learned that a river-washed round granite cobble heated in the fire makes a great bed-warmer, but don’t try that with shale, because a layered rock traps water that can explode when the liquid turns to steam. I still have a small scar on my lip from a picnic fire built on frozen shale pebbles that exploded.
A few terrifying experiences taught us to avoid boating when whitecaps studded the lake. Long streaks of foam sailing perpendicular to the lake’s waves meant a wind over 10 knots. Unusual amounts of flotsam and foam meant the river was rising sharply, while wet sand bars indicated dropping water.
It took decades to decipher the antics of potentially dangerous overflows: lakes overflow after a heavy snow, while rivers flood after freezing to the bottom. Lake overflow typically spreads outward from holes or cracks, while river floods move downstream, freezing upstream, so we anticipate wetter conditions downstream. These days I glance around for wet streaks, frost, sinks or ice bowed upwards, and notice the dogs’ behavior when they step into water hidden under snow. I dig through the snow to ice, watching for the smallest tell-tale seep of water that often precedes a flood. When snow machining in suspect conditions, I repeatedly poke the snow with a lightweight shovel or chipper, watching for hidden water freezing to the tool.
I could ramble on, or detail hazardous ice ad nauseum, but you get the idea.
After a few decades of observation, I can glance at Denali, scan the clouds and listen to the breeze, and know the weather will change, or perhaps by afternoon the lake might be dangerously rough for boating. I know a scrap of stationary winter fog might be just that, or an ominous sign of overflow or open water. I learned the hard way how to jerk start a stuck sled and lever a stuck boat and staple a wounded dog and stack firewood so it rarely topples.
Perhaps the biggest mistake of my arrogant youth was my failure to seek the knowledge of local elders. They did occasionally offer suggestions, like when Leonard Menke told us to use a sharp stick to test the depth of quicksand or floating bogs, or when my mother told me that at dusk you land your airplane facing the darkness on land, but heading for the sunset on water.
Unfortunately, I was too shy and independent to ask how to tell the track of a cow moose from a bull, or how to guide a beaver through your snare, or what to do with a husky pup that balks when in harness. I deduced on my own the significance of a raven flying up from the ground, or a flock of ravens flying at dusk, or when an animal circles me or grows very still, or when a treed bear starts scanning ground and the woods instead of watching me.
After years of observation I could tell at a glance whether a willow was cut by moose, beaver or rabbit. Even after weather nearly obliterated their tracks, I learned to distinguish wolf, otter and lynx by the route they followed along a frozen creek. After many frustrating attempts, I learned that pumping water from the river during freeze-up leads to hoses clogged with slush ice, but pumping after freeze-up does not.
While I don’t have much use for sensationalized survival stories, I have added to my college education by reading and studying. Even then, some things I just can’t figure out, like why the moon occasionally rises earlier instead of later.
Having a deep sense of the rhythms and behaviors of weather, ice, wildlife, ecology, and the night sky gives me a good feeling of security and belonging, a strength provided by deep roots. The years I’ve invested in living so long at one location and largely outdoors paid off in my ability to predict my surroundings, deflect danger and anticipate resources.
Of course climate change has altered some of that security. Lowering clouds over Denali seem less indicative of approaching rain; huge rains erode riverbanks and rework sand bars; rapid brush growth and collapsing permafrost makes travel rough and uncertain. It’s hard to warp a lifetime of experience to fit these weird new conditions. (Of course, the disabilities associated with aging cause problems, too.)
All the same, I enjoy my greater ability to spot hazards, negotiate problems and evaluate conditions. Ford the river now, before that thunderstorm starts a flood! Don’t cut down this birch tree, the broken top means rotten firewood. Probe for thin ice while circling a beaver house. Early in break-up, sprinkle wood ash on snowy gardens to speed snowmelt, but not too thick or it insulates the snow instead. Or chuck a can-full in the outhouse as a deodorant.
One problem with getting older is you start realizing how much is left to learn. At age 35 I was asked by a life-long horseman how long we’d had our Icelandic horses. “Almost ten years,” I replied. “Just long enough to know how much we don’t know!”
Now, 28 years later, I’m still figuring things out.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.