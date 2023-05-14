Alaska know-how

Julie Collins photo

After a lifetime in the Bush, Miki Collins understands the risks of trekking across thin overflow ice and has the experience to know that at this spot the underlying ice is quite safe.

 Julie Collins photo

One pleasant side effect of growing old (well, 63) comes in the form of life experience. When I glance back at my youth, I’m shocked by the sheer volume of mistakes my twin sister Miki and I made. My instincts, situational awareness and simple know-how took years to develop. This long experience could have helped us avoid some truly awful predicaments, from falling through ice to being stranded by floods to getting a horse stuck in a bog.

It’s true that we learned plenty of tricks at a young age. Our mother taught us to keep snow off our clothes and watch for the hard white spots on rosy cheeks that warned of frostbite. Sheer recklessness gave us a keen sense of how dangerous ice behaved, how new ice flexes before breaking while spring ice can fail without warning. We learned to insulate water holes with snow to keep them from freezing; that birch bark and dry spruce twigs make the best fire starter; that cracking the front door can prevent the back draft in a smoking stove; that green spruce branches make a warm mattress while winter camping.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.