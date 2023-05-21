It was April 4 when I heard the first subtle sound of spring while mushing across the lake. The soft, brief, buzzy trill floated through a day so gray and snowy that several minutes passed before I finally spotted its maker flitting across the barren, frozen landscape.

Snow bunting! White against a snowy background, only the charcoal-black coloration along his wings and back gave him away — a male, vividly marked compared to the more buffy-tan markings of a female. The small bird heralded the beginning of one of our most exciting times of the year, when we spot migrating birds that, instead of setting up for the summer, appear only briefly to rest and refuel before heading farther west and north.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.