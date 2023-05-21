It was April 4 when I heard the first subtle sound of spring while mushing across the lake. The soft, brief, buzzy trill floated through a day so gray and snowy that several minutes passed before I finally spotted its maker flitting across the barren, frozen landscape.
Snow bunting! White against a snowy background, only the charcoal-black coloration along his wings and back gave him away — a male, vividly marked compared to the more buffy-tan markings of a female. The small bird heralded the beginning of one of our most exciting times of the year, when we spot migrating birds that, instead of setting up for the summer, appear only briefly to rest and refuel before heading farther west and north.
I like to sprinkle a few seeds about to keep the white and black birds around the yard awhile. Not only do they herald in our brief springtime period, but they also are a treat to see during this brief swiftly-changing period.
A trio appeared in our yard a few days after my first sighting, trilling softly as they pecked at birch seeds scattered on thawing snow along with the oats I cast. Within a few days the flock had doubled in size, still much smaller than the groups we used to see but better than last year when I spotted not a single one.
By then our next arrivals appeared, a pair of bald eagles soaring overhead, chittering in their shrill voices. Our biggest birds, the trumpeter swans, follow on the heels (wingtips?) of the big raptors, and, quickly arriving behind them, small groups of Canada and white-fronted geese come trickling in with their distinctive cackles.a q
When more flocks quickly follow those forerunners, we anticipate a likelihood of warmer weather, while a marked lull in the migration often indicates slumping temperatures or storms bearing unfavorable traveling winds.
Ducks come a bit later, preferring to discover more extensive open water for feeding and predator evasion. Mallards and pintails, teal and widgeon, goldeneyes and shovelers, buffleheads and canvasbacks all bicker and bluster in their own languages, splashing and cavorting in early-melting shallow water covering the mudflats. A few will nest nearby; most pass on through.
As with the snow buntings, our most cherished sightings are of those elusive transients that make only brief appearances in the spring, common perhaps to those living in Nome or Barrow, but exotic to us.
Lapland longspurs make rare appearances this time of year but prefer to nest on open tundra rather than in our mix of deciduous and coniferous forests. Golden-crowned sparrows too make rare brief visits but I’ve never seen one nesting locally. Vivid, handsome Bohemian waxwings, with their cardinal-like crest and soft trill, opt for lowland muskeg terrain instead of our birch slopes, but occasionally dash through during the spring and fall.
Once shore ice give way to a channel of water between the beach and still-solid main ice we can, after a two-mile hike, paddle a canoe along four miles of marshland lakeshore to reach the airstrip and Post Office. Seeing other people and picking up mail for the first time after two or three weeks of break-up-enforced isolation provides the motivation for the daylong expedition. However, the highlight proves to be the unique en route birding opportunities.
First we spot the predictable more common ducks. Tiny green teals that people mistake for wood ducks, handsome pintails, splashy shovelers, clown-faced jet-black surf scoters, all rarely nest in this area but make frequent and sometimes extended visits.
Nearly every trip we identify a few more exotic birds. We distinguish long-tailed ducks from afar, not by the strikingly long slender tail feathers and splashy markings but by their distinctive cry, “uh-oo-dlee! uh-oo-dlee!” They enjoy resting on the edge of still-solid pack ice during their expeditions from over wintering in marine waterways to their Arctic nesting sites.
Look! A horned grebe, its brilliant yellow “horns” slashing garishly across either side of the head. While our more drab red-throated grebes commonly nest on nearby ponds, we’ve spotted their much smaller, flashier cousins only a few times over the years.
Bonaparte’s gulls, with their jet-black heads and tern-like size and flying movements, move through more often during late-summer, but can show up this time of year as well.
Dowitchers, whimbrels and other exotic shorebirds frequent mud flats and gravel beaches during this brief magical time. Oddly, while ruddy turnstones with their gaudy rust-white-black markings show up each spring, their cousins, the more muted black turnstones, usually only appear during fall migration, showing off zebra-striped wings.
Only very rarely — less than once per decade — do we spot a golden plover with his handsome markings, even though they nest on the tundra-covered foothills of the Alaska Range just sixty miles away. The most unusual spring bird we spotted was a brambling, an Asiatic robin-like bird who sang his raspy song relentlessly but to no avail throughout one spring.
Most of these non-local species loiter only a few hours or days before winging on to distant nesting grounds, on coastal or northern tundra, atop mountains near and far, or even on a hidden but nearby pond or tamarack forest. By the time our snow has melted, ice gone out, and garden been planted, our snow buntings have long since abandoned the scattered oats, and all their exotic compatriots likewise have dashed on to settle into the summer’s work.
We miss them, but if the exotics of spring stayed around, the brief uplifting thrill of spotting that dashingly-decked snow bunting or uh-oo-dling duck would loose the mystical uniqueness that makes this brief season so special.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.