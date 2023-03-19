Lake Minchumina — I patted Sherri’s shoulder sympathetically. “Don’t you just hate snowmachines,” I asked as we gazed down at her transportation lying where it had slipped off an obscured trail to slump half buried in soft powder.
Although a hard-packed trail lay somewhere below Sherri’s snowmachine that late winter years ago, a storm had blown enough loose powder to fill the trench. Subsequent fresh snow rendered its remnants invisible — a common but problematic scenario that may require a range of tactics to address.
Along with our dog team, my sister Julie and I had joined our friend on her snowmachine as she led a small group of tourists, each with their own team, along the storm-lashed trail. I ended up skiing ahead of everyone with a poke stick, probing the snow at every step for the edges of the trail. Although slow, I could locate the hidden solid surface, preventing any further bogging of machines or teams until the trail led us back into the shelter of trees, where it once again stood out plainly.
When first put in through soft snow, a trail, whether made by skis, snowshoes, dog team or snowmachine, sinks into and packs underlying powder, creating a trench. Trails crossing open areas get blown in repeatedly, filling that trench with snow, often enough to level the visible surface with the surrounding snowpack. An inch of fresh powder over a wind-leveled trail can obscure the edges, rendering the trail invisible. Trails can disappear in a matter of hours or even minutes.
Locating that narrow band of hardpack can mean the difference between a machine or dog team traveling with relative ease or bogging down, or perhaps getting lost altogether. Being able to stay on the trail is critical when a possibility of overflow or potentially dangerous ice exists, or if traveling cross-country, especially when finding portages.
We always widen our snowmachine trails to make them easier to stay on, continually packing windblown snow to maintain hard-packed, elevated surface that often makes the difference between getting stuck in overflow or not. As I widened one trail last December, packing soft trailside powder, my machine began to bog: It had hit water forced up from below the ice but still lying hidden beneath the insulating snow. Fortunately, I had enough momentum to regain the hard-packed trail surface before the slowing machine lugged to an icy halt.
Sometimes when traveling by snow machine I can feel the softening edge of the hidden trail as I wander off. However, deep soft powder may suck the machine in before I can react, resulting in sweat-popping shoveling or the expeditious use of a winch to extract it when it spins out.
Sled dogs quickly learn to locate and follow an obscured trail by wind, feeling for the solid surface with their feet, shifting right or left every time one foot or the other hits soft trailside powder.
Because a dog can’t move as quickly as his teammates when doing this, he may feel pressured to rush, falling off and bogging down more often. Consequently under difficult conditions we often turn one dog loose to go ahead to locate the trail. Running in loose lead, he can use more caution, counting on us to stop the team whenever he requires more time for his job. He also packs the new snow, easing the strain on the team leader.
We have used loose leaders ahead of a snowmachine as well. Although slow, these dogs locate indistinct trails and additionally reveal any hidden overflow. Fox and wolves likewise follow packed trails whether visible or obscured by wind and snow. Perceptive travelers can spot their needed route by those tracks.
Hard-packed drifts created by strong winds can lure even experienced dogs astray when they feel that stable surface beneath softer new snow. The willow wands we often use to mark open-country trails not only show us where the trail runs, but the dogs too learn to travel wand-to-wand.
Many years ago mushing up the Porcupine River, as our leaders cast around for an obliterated trail they kept hitting and following a hard-packed drift only to bog in deep off-trail snow. I had to take on the job of loose leader, skiing ahead with a poke stick. Although time-consuming, I could re-locate the hidden trail wherever it ran across softer snow beyond each drift.
In flat lighting, spotting the edges of a trail blanketed with fresh snow proves surprisingly problematic. Under a bright sun, the shadowed trail edge appears clearly. Without those shadows, the edges blend into the surrounding surface, becoming invisible. A perfectly obvious trail in sunlight can disappear altogether when the sun dodges behind a cloud.
Just looking from different angles can occasionally pop those subtle shadows back out. I’ve had maddening days when I could see the trail from a few feet off to the side but not when snowshoeing or driving a machine right on it. Waiting until dark often actually improves the visibility when a headlamp highlights the trail edges. Occasionally even if the shadow of the trail’s edge is invisible, enough seeds and other windblown trash or tiny snowballs or riffles remain along one or both edges to guide a traveler.
Sometimes it pays to just wait a few days following a heavy snowfall for the powder to settle enough to reveal the original trail; warm temperatures hasten this. Additional wind often re-exposes a concealed trail as well.
Finding obscured trails can be difficult but coming prepared with a few tricks makes it possible. Sticking to the original beats the time, sweat, discomfiture and hazards of making a completely new trail.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.