Breaking trail

Miki Collins photo

In loose lead ahead of the dog team, wise old Calico forges ahead, feeling for the hard-packed surface of a trail obscured by wind and snow.

 Miki Collins photo

Lake Minchumina — I patted Sherri’s shoulder sympathetically. “Don’t you just hate snowmachines,” I asked as we gazed down at her transportation lying where it had slipped off an obscured trail to slump half buried in soft powder.

Although a hard-packed trail lay somewhere below Sherri’s snowmachine that late winter years ago, a storm had blown enough loose powder to fill the trench. Subsequent fresh snow rendered its remnants invisible — a common but problematic scenario that may require a range of tactics to address.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.