“What’s THAT?” Our niece Karen shouted on Christmas morning last year, pointing to a big slab of something loosely wrapped in brightly printed re-useable material.
“That’s a joke! Just a joke,” I crowed with delight. Placing a lighthearted prank under the tree adds to the fun and also increases the extravagant bounty of gifts.
My sister Miki and I have always adored Christmas: the tree, the sweets, the secrecy and plotting of gifts. Of course as a child I loved opening my presents, but after growing up I really found myself looking forward more to the giving, especially when I’d found a perfect gift.
My greatest attempt occurred after I noticed Daddy struggling to keep his old hand-crank gas pump running. Always frugal, he’d tinkered for years to keep it running, but when he pulled a brand-new one from under the tree, his expression of dumbfounded joy was priceless.
However, gift-giving is not a competition. I gradually realized that not everyone has a talent for gifts or even caring much about special occasions. After feeling hurt and disappointed a few times because my carefully-planned gift wasn’t reciprocated, I learned to let it slide. We’re all different, and we can’t expect everyone to make a big deal over a holiday. Likewise, if a casual friend offers a small unexpected gift, I’m not sure there’s an obligation to respond. The giving should be fun, not forced or stressful.
Growing up in the bush, we learned to create many of our gifts, starting with little yarn dolls. (Under our grandma’s tutelage, I made one for my sister and she made one for me. We each liked our own creation better, so on Christmas Day we traded.) As we matured into teenagers and young adults, our home-made gifts became more elaborate: beaver mitts, calf-hide mukluks, hats of marten fur or spun dog wool or a diamond-willow rack for coffee mugs.
Being young and selfish, we chose a few presents that were disgustingly self-serving. I am thinking particularly of a very handy cordless jig saw. Certainly our delighted father used it a lot. But we used it more. Of course many presents — good books, videos and edible treats — bring pleasure to the whole family.
Daddy did not excel at selecting gifts and often defaulted to our mother, who masterminded Christmas for us kids. But occasionally he hit the jackpot. “Should I buy your mom a tent or an opal ring?” he once asked us.
“Oh, the tent!” we insisted. And yet, although our mother wasn’t big on jewelry, he chose the ring and she wore it for the rest of her life. Another time, he gave Miki and me each dog-themed sweatshirts that we treasured until they fell apart.
Our more discerning mother chose books, clothes and other useful items for us, but also skill-building gifts. The typewriter and musical instruments gave us years of pleasure, and we took great delight in the crafts, from the bead loom and hooked rugs to the spinning wheel and craft-of-the-month club. She had a practical side as well, so we often found a Christmas card under the tree with a note promising 10 bags of dog food for our sled dogs. We didn’t earn much money back then, and the dog food went a long way toward preserving our bank account, especially during years of poor fishing.
Of course, living in the bush meant ordering any store-bought items by mail, which we did extra early in the hopes the packages would make it on the once or twice-weekly mail plane. All too often, cards or cut-outs from the catalogue had to suffice, which actually meant having an extra Christmas on the mail day after Christmas.
Our distant relative Mike often sends us a monthly subscription to Harry & David’s Fruit of the Month, a savored present because our store-bought fruit arrives by mail, more or less beat up. The monthly gift box does sometimes arrive worse for the wear, too, yet provides a special treat, particularly in late winter when our home-picked berries have lost their freshness.
I have it on good authority that this Christmas our brother Ray is buying five solar panels to add to our aging array. What a terrific present!
Other gifts appear unexpectedly from surprising sources. Calendars, books or chocolates, most of them thoughtfully chosen and greatly appreciated, sometimes arrive in the mail from distant acquaintances. (We never learned who sent us a subscription to the irrelevant magazine on fishing in Florida. Or the boating magazine which is surprisingly applicable to boating in the bush.)
Among locals, homegrown food always makes a great gift, especially if we know who has deficits or an abundant harvest. We have positively drooled over a dozen fresh eggs or home-canned jam, rhubarb and salmon, while we sometimes have extra strawberries or fresh-frozen fish to share. We occasionally use gift-giving as an excuse to concoct fruitcake, but I think our swirly red and green-frosted sugar cookies are more popular.
It’s always fun to add an amusing gift to open and provide some laughter on Christmas morning. “Be careful, it’s heavy, heavy!” I lied last year as Karen reached for the wrapped ungainly mystery slab from behind the tree. As Miki observed the featherweight gift’s dimensions, the first laugh broke out.
“I know what that is, and we really needed it!” she cried.
Completely baffled, Karen pulled off the Christmas-themed wrapping to find a new Styrofoam outhouse seat to replace the old worn one, and then we all had a good laugh.
Laughter on a gift-filled Christmas morning – what’s better that that?