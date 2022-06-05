It looks like the same old “tin can” — the same circumference, same height, same #10 size, the one that holds 10 cups, just over half a gallon. Only now it’s “New and Improved” to the point where, once you’ve eaten the canned pears or used up the dried egg, the thing can no longer be used for one of its primary purposes.
I am referring, of course, to that ubiquitous symbol of camp life in the Bush: A #10 can with a wire bale used as a cookpot when camping, the indispensable camp component that we call a billy can.
For decades, my sister and I, like generations of Bush ramblers, used a billy can for heating water over campfires and in wall tents as we ranged from muskrat trapping camps in the lowlands below Denali to the solitude and beauty of the Kobuk area to the wind-pounded Porcupine River.
After cutting off one end of an emptied can, we filed off or flattened any burrs and then created two small holes on opposing sides just below the rim by pounding a small nail through the metal. Inserting one end of a 14-inch length of baling wire through each hole and securing them with a quick twist created a bale short enough for good control but long enough for easy and hanging pouring. (Oh yes, I do recall many a scorched line across grubby fingers after bare-handedly grabbing a fire-heated bale.)
Nestled in coals or hung over the flames from a stick, we used the can for melting snow and heating water not just for ourselves but for the sled dogs as well.
We did not have to worry when soot or rust contaminated the cans; if it became intolerable, we just made another one. To ensure against catastrophic failure, each major expedition started with a new billy can.
Of course, things happen when traveling by dogsled or canoe and camping out for weeks or months at a time; cans get smashed up, burnt by the fire, chewed on by dogs, and eventually rust through, that inevitable drip-hiss-drip-hiss-drip-hiss of water seeping into the fire announcing the demise of another billy can.
When this happened far from any replacement options I would melt a bit of spruce pitch in a teaspoon and carefully seal the inside of the leak, smearing the hot watery stuff around the metal surrounding the hole before letting it solidify into a water-tight if sticky patch. As long as the pitch wasn’t exposed directly to flames, it sealed the hole remarkably well, rarely requiring further reinforcement.
This technique did not benefit my spoon, however, which often remained impregnated with a smear of sticky, bitter solidified pitch.
“Your can is burning,” Aaron pointed out one morning as the National Geographic photographer sat with me in a small wall tent while I cooked breakfast in 2015.
My billy can sat half full of water on the roaring little sheet metal stove, shoved up against the hot stovepipe. Now a foul, toxic smoke filled the tent. The kind of smoke that makes you think things like “Cancer!” and “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease!” and “This is why I have asthma!”
“Oh!” I shouted angrily, grabbing the can and tipping it so the water could cool the hot metal. “They’d rather poison a bunch of us slowly than kill a few of us quickly!”
Yes, our billy cans have been terminally infested with a rustproof plastic lining. Heat alters and burns the stuff, issuing forth a potent tainted smoke and contaminating any contents with a persistent disagreeable taste. I supposed the Powers that Be decided they’d rather coat the inside of the cans with a plastic liner than risk rust that could lead to potentially-fatal botulism, or perhaps to keep food from interacting with metal.
(Did you know that in the U.S. a new chemical is assumed safe until someone bothers to prove it’s not, rather than needing to first demonstrate safety before allowing a new product into use? That’s what I was told, anyway, by someone explaining the reason behind the widespread and persistent chemical contamination left behind from fire fighting foams.)
I think it was in the 1990s that we first noticed the foul odors emanating from any part of a billy can not cooled by contact with the water inside. For awhile we could still locate a few food items in cans yet uncontaminated by a plastic lining, but over the next decade those “clean” cans became increasingly rare until eventually we couldn’t find them at all. We tried eliminating the plastic by deliberately burning it away, but that revolting toxic aftertaste lingered on.
That right. The days of the campfire billy can are over. Thanks a lot, corporate America. Maybe they didn’t know how important our tin cans are to us. Maybe it never occurred to them that the whole purpose of a billy can is to hang it over a fire instead of ruining cookware that you have to actually pay for.
Of course, those #10 cans have so many other purposes that we still buy case lots of canned peaches and pears to accumulate enough cans for dog water containers, heating water on the wood stove and, for those of us without showers, bathtub cans. We need a constant supply because after one or two seasons they rust out — in spite of that plastic liner — and begin leaking. Then they get demoted to storage cans for nails and other hardware.
Even a leaky, plastic-lined can works perfectly for scooping up rice from a 50-pound bag to add to the fish and fat we cook for the dogs; one can-full supplements five three-pound whitefish with just enough carbohydrate to bulk out the diet without diluting the protein too much. They still make a quick, handy way to dish out oats for our horses. I’ve scooped dirt with them, and poked them full of holes to use as a water can in the garden.
However, for one of their primary purposes — a perfect campfire-cooking container — the #10 can has been ruined.
New and improved? I don’t think so. RIP, old friend — the billy can.