Considering the high cost of fuel these days, our bill from a recent fuel haul, organized by a neighbor, wasn’t excessive: we paid almost $1,300 for 200 gallons, or just over $6 per gallon.
Why does the price not shock me? Because we know how very expensive Bush life is. Everything arrives by airplane from Fairbanks, 150 miles away, which often roughly doubles the cost of goods. This makes most of us frugal, if not downright stingy, and skimping on fuel is no exception.
Our snowmachines and motorboats are not toys and regardless of the pleasure derived from traveling, we rarely burn gas for fun. Instead we simply enjoy any travels our day demands, whether we’re heading to the fish net, post office, trapline, berry patch or moose pasture. If we don’t have a big load to haul, we typically leave the snowmachine home and scamper around by dog team instead, while in the summer we often travel shorter distances by foot or canoe. This is partly to save fuel expenses, but also because we enjoy quieter modes of travel, not to mention concerns over climate change.
We don’t buy heating fuel but burn firewood instead, trading a considerable monetary cost for a considerable expenditure of time and energy. Without a tie-in to the local village power plant, we rustle up our own electricity, using efficient deep-cycle 12-volt batteries, solar panels and a gas-sipping one-kilowatt generator for backing up the solar power. For decades after the initial investment, the solar panels have provided free power for six to eight months a year, depending on the weather. This saves us the chore of cranking up the generator, as well as the expense of fuel for it.
Our biggest shipping expense is for animal food because we feed 12 to 16 energetic sled dogs and two small horses. We reduce these costs some by purchasing the most concentrated feed available and adjusting the formula with cooked fish, rice and fat. Diluting the expensive feed when the dogs work less saves money while still providing good nutrition.
Harvesting whitefish locally reduces the imported feed by approximately half, although like the firewood it requires a significant investment in time and labor. The horses range most of the year, but still need supplemental food when the snow deepens.
Shipping costs vary depending on the weight and bulk of the items. Feed stores charge more for shipping ungainly items; between the postage and handling costs we plan to spend three or four times the Fairbanks price for a bale of straw. Rate increases hurt, too. Back in the 1980s it cost about $5 to mail a 50-pound sack of feed; today it costs over $25.
Whether we purchase and mail groceries ourselves, or place an order at one of the grocery stores that handles Bush business, we expect shipping costs to increase the bottom line by 10% to 30%. (Different outlets calculate shipping charges differently, while heavier boxes cost much less per pound to mail.)
By gathering as many local foods as practicable we can reduce our grocery expenses, but like fishing and firewood it takes hard work. When we do buy groceries we’re willing to pay for quality. Like the dog food, buying nutritiously dense food allows us to eat healthier and it’s usually less bulky to ship.
We prefer to avoid traveling to town during the winter and typically place phone orders for groceries during that period, but when we do go to Fairbanks shopping takes up most of our time. Packaging and mailing items ourselves saves money, and because we use stamps purchased from our local Post Office it helps support that vital service. We mail most staples using the special “LOR” rate, which provides Bush Alaskans with cheaper postage.
Luckily we’ve never developed an addiction to soda pop since it seems wasteful to send sweetened water to the bush, although many people do. (Please don’t ask about the chocolate — that’s another story.)
Most construction materials, small vehicles, larger furniture and hazardous items such as propane tanks arrive by air freight at considerable cost. Many of us mill our own lumber from local birch and spruce, which has saved us the cost of shipping tens of thousands of pounds. Sand, gravel, rocks and other materials can also be sourced nearby, but shipping cement really hurts.
Paying high freight costs isn’t the only extra expense we shoulder. If we head to Fairbanks for appointments, visiting, shopping and other errands, we budget $300 for each round trip on the twice-weekly mail plane. Should we require a charter, we expect to pay three times that much.
Bush communications are costly as well, whether we’re using a remote “landline” (via satellite link) or radios or sat phones. A few people even have internet connections, again paying high rates.
Locals hooked up to the community power system pay about 96 cents per kilowatt hour and are simply grateful for the service.
So why live in the Bush? Is it really worth the expense? Well, I’ve lived here for over 62 years now, and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t worth it. To explain beyond that would require a whole other story.