On a hot June afternoon as I supervised the dog pot cooking, I felt a small sharp sting on my forearm. Expecting a mosquito, I was taken aback to see a winged ant-like creature. Plucking the little beast off, I inspected the black half-inch body and spotted its tiny ominous stinger.
Oh, well, just another bug bite. The injection site itched more than a mosquito bite, but no welt appeared. If I didn’t have a Sundays story to write, the incident would soon be forgotten. But here I am, reviewing many memories of countless bug bites. And by “bugs,” I generally mean insects, and by “bites” I include stinging, chewing, piercing, gnawing or other forms of torture.
Mosquitoes thrive in this area, and by mid-June my sister, Miki, and I have a mosquito hunt each evening, killing them on window screens, curtains and ceilings with tools that include a flyswatter, electric-zapping paddle and bare hands, preferably wet and soapy to increase the kill rate. On the worst days we can easily kill 100, even 200, indoors.
Because of asthma, we don’t burn Pic, Buhach or punk as some people do, but we use insect repellent as needed. If our sled dogs and horses appear uncomfortable mentally or physically, we wipe them with DEET or pyrethrin-based dope. When harassed, the horses might start running if a nasty cloud of bugs form, while sensitive dogs pace and cry. The critters are typically stoic, however, so we watch for scabs forming that indicate protection is needed.
As summer progresses, mosquitoes gradually die down and sunny July days bring plagues of biting flies including black flies, deer flies, and bull flies. DEET doesn’t work as well on them, but they find the shade disagreeable and we sometimes hole up during the worst afternoons, as do the horses and dogs. Swarms of black flies don’t bite a lot, preferring to clog noses, eyes and ears instead, making head nets occasionally necessary.
Later in the summer, starting about raspberry-picking time, white socks flies bite and leave little purple welts. Although no-see’ums emerge in June, they cause the most misery in September when I’m picking cranberries or butchering moose, biting around the face, hands and wrists to make big welts that itch intensely but don’t last long.
We’re lucky to have at least three types of wasps that work hard to reduce carrion, aphids and other insects. A few years ago, we watched with fascination as a small group of yellow jackets reduced a mouse carcass to bone and fur in a few hours. These aggressive insects can become burdensome, of course. Last year, for most of June several wasps arrived uninvited in our house every day. Luckily the cool weather discouraged excessive reproduction, and we didn’t find nests by the dozen in August, as happens when warm dry summers allows them to multiply fantastically.
Having been stung many times in the past, I’ve learned to stay alert to the angry buzzing of heavily-armed insects defending their nest. During bad years, I inspect shed roofs before entering and approach rotten logs with suspicion. When hiking, we always watch the dogs, and if one drops his head and slinks in a wide circuit off the trail, we look carefully for a ground nest. When a loose dog starts shrieking, thrashing, biting himself and running to me in fear, I know he’s being stung by hornets who typically burrow deep into the thick fur to inject their venom.
In past articles, we’ve already related the stories about the harness horse whose log jammed, immobilizing him on top of a yellow jacket nest, or the bear Miki shot from a tree who landed smack on another nest, so I won’t bore you with those details here.
I can usually whack down trespassing paper nests with a long pole, while a dab of gasoline poured down the entrance usually annihilates underground nests. My assaults occur during the coldest part of the day, allowing me to flee unharmed in nearly all cases. If caught early in the nest-building process, the wasps aren’t very aggressive, but the more they invest in the process, the more outraged they become, making stings likely. When a nest began growing on the back of our solar panels, at first I could swing the array toward the sun twice daily without much concern. As it grew bigger I finally wiped it off before they got too aggressive.
Once stung, I prefer treating the injury with a cold pack, possibly adding Benadryl or an aspirin if it’s more painful than usual. I rarely treat my other bug bites unless they’re swollen and red, which rarely happens. Alaska certainly benefits from its northerly location, with few insect-born disease such as malaria or yellow fever.
Ickier bites come from the leeches that thrive in swampy water and on the fish we pull from our net. The leeches, which I’ve also picked up while wading in pondweed, rarely stick, but we’ve each been occasionally sucked on by leeches that became engorged with blood, causing no discomfort until they drop off, leaving an inflamed, itchy lesion that heals slowly.
Perhaps the creepiest incident didn’t hurt much, but it was just plain weird. I was in my moose-camp tent when a sticker-like foreign body began poking my calf. I couldn’t believe it when I realized the offender was a large black beetle boring into my leg with its ovipositor. Knowing the long needle-like appendage served to insert eggs into trees, I doubted the beast had evil intent, but still. Yuck.
It’s times like those that I’m glad summer’s progressing. Soon the only trace of these useful but tormenting beasts will lie in the dead flies on the window sill or the occasional mosquito that flutters from the pages of a book.