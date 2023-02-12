What a team

Florence R. Collins photo

In the late 1980s we ran a strong dog team capable of logging 2,000 to 3,000 miles a year, often breaking trail while hauling heavy loads. Legs, the white leader, provided the driving force.

 Florence R. Collins photo

Although the winter of 1986 culminated in the 1,900-mile dogsled trip that my twin sister and I chronicled in our book, “Riding the Wild Side of Denali,” the weeks prior to our mid-February departure also proved eventful. Although we’d run the trapline since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1981, that was the first year we dedicated the entire season to working 90 miles of the trails we had inherited from old-timer Slim Carlson.

Everything came together for a great winter. We had a strong dog team, good travel conditions and reasonable weather. Our previous years of trail work meant we already had the lines located and partly brushed, sets built and cabins repaired. At age 26, we had a bit of experience and also high fitness levels from spending many days on skis and snowshoes. This saved the dogs for running longer trails as well as quick twice-monthly trips home for a resupply.