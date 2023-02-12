Although the winter of 1986 culminated in the 1,900-mile dogsled trip that my twin sister and I chronicled in our book, “Riding the Wild Side of Denali,” the weeks prior to our mid-February departure also proved eventful. Although we’d run the trapline since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1981, that was the first year we dedicated the entire season to working 90 miles of the trails we had inherited from old-timer Slim Carlson.
Everything came together for a great winter. We had a strong dog team, good travel conditions and reasonable weather. Our previous years of trail work meant we already had the lines located and partly brushed, sets built and cabins repaired. At age 26, we had a bit of experience and also high fitness levels from spending many days on skis and snowshoes. This saved the dogs for running longer trails as well as quick twice-monthly trips home for a resupply.
When traveling together I usually drove the loaded sled while Miki either steered the sled from the front while skiing on a gee pole, or she towed behind. Sometimes we broke the dogs into two teams, or ran a big team with two sleds, or simply skijored with two to four dogs.
I remember especially well a blustery late January day when Miki and I split up, she skiing a spur to check traps while I made a 24-mile round trip by dogsled down-trail for a cache of feed. Gusts of wind sent snow streaming over the drifts, but a brilliant sun filled the sky and sprinkled diamonds across the lively windblown snow.
Although I was exactly where I wanted to be, the afternoon was profoundly bittersweet because the AM radio that morning reported the horrible news of the space shuttle Challenger exploding. It felt strange to be battling subarctic weather with sled dogs and elemental gear, completely alone and isolated, yet feeling comfortable and safe while America mourned the loss of life and treasure during an advanced maneuver with the best technology known to mankind.
Lovely weather blessed us as we began pulling traps in early February. One day Miki skijored out with our three best dogs to pull traps on the rough 24-mile Hilltop Loop while I skijored with two questionable dogs around the easier 16-mile Portage East Loop. Miki arrived back at the remote line cabin in record time so she popped out to make sure my dogs were performing, giving me a lift in the dogsled the last two miles.
We’d barely arrived when a thunderous racket reverberated overhead just above the towering spruce trees: our father, flying out from Fairbanks to check on us. Our parents had just returned from a long vacation, and they’d been concerned about us alone in the wilderness since we’d been incommunicado for weeks. Daddy didn’t locate us or any fresh sign at the home cabin, but he discovered our note stating that we’d be out trapping for several weeks. He flew up trail and traveled nearly 30 miles before cutting the fresh tracks I’d made on Challenger Day, and was delighted to spot us grinning and waving from the tiny yard.
Luckily we had a little two-meter ham radio, and after a brief “QSO” (chat), he flew off to leave us in peace.
The next day we started home, stopping over two nights at the main trapping cabin and taking the extra day to split up again. I pulled traps along an 11-mile spur while Miki skijored off breaking trail over to visit the Starrs, neighboring trappers 18 miles downriver. The river, notorious for overflows and dangerous ice, showed a benign face that day but it still took over 10 hours round trip. At the Starr’s cabin, after tea and conversation, Miki hitched up her four dogs, commanding each to line out in turn. They each obeyed perfectly except for the last one, Buck. He, typically, turned backwards instead of forward.
“I have three good dogs and one fruitcake,” she joked, to everyone’s amusement.
Our return home on Feb. 9 marked the end of our trapping season. After running thick until mid-January, the marten had suddenly moved on. We pulled the last sets knowing we’d broken a record for our best catch, but fell just short of the 200 pelts we’d hoped for.
A couple days later it was me in the airplane, prepping for our trip. While flying two extra dogs into Fairbanks, I detoured along the first leg of our planned route, thrilled to spot a sled trail extending toward our trapline from Denali Park. We could best access it by a short, tough trek cross country about 23 miles out our trail. The tracks, made by Will and Linda Forsberg’s legendary tough mountain dogs, would greatly ease our way.
While in Fairbanks, I saw my first shocking image of the Challenger explosion on the cover of Time magazine.
Back at home, our long-anticipated store-bought hamburgers gave me food poisoning when I didn’t cook mine thoroughly. I spent a day recovering while Miki scrambled with preparations for departing the following morning. I think it was that afternoon that a pair of local trappers stopped by to visit.
“How’s trapping?” they asked. Unwilling to boast, Miki and I simply shrugged and gestured toward the rich pelts on the wall. Being “just a couple of girls” with less than 10 years of experience, we felt gratified to see the astonishment on their faces. With fur prices peaking, we earned about $20,000 on the trapline that year. Back then a single $100 marten pelt could pay for three bags of top-quality dog food, so we easily covered the year’s expenses with enough left to fund our long-anticipated dogsled expedition to Nome, Kobuk and Bettles.
Our dog team certainly earned their keep, logging nearly 450 miles during the month before our departure, and we were all in great condition for embarking on another grand adventure.