Harvest chaos

Miki Collins photo

At the Collins home, harvesting and processing large quantities of wild and homegrown food inevitably leads to a chronically messy house.

 Miki Collins photo

Our peak harvest period, from mid-July through fall, always leaves our home in a chaotic upheaval. This year the season has been especially compacted, leaving our house unusually messy. A late harvest, community commitments, and unexpected delays have conspired against our housekeeping skills, which tend to be minimal anyway.

The delays began in the spring with a late break-up and cool June, which pushed back the garden and strawberries. Building a new chicken shed also set back installing meat poultry, and by the time we butchered birds our twice-weekly cole harvest was filling five-gallons buckets.

Julie and Mikki Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.