Our peak harvest period, from mid-July through fall, always leaves our home in a chaotic upheaval. This year the season has been especially compacted, leaving our house unusually messy. A late harvest, community commitments, and unexpected delays have conspired against our housekeeping skills, which tend to be minimal anyway.
The delays began in the spring with a late break-up and cool June, which pushed back the garden and strawberries. Building a new chicken shed also set back installing meat poultry, and by the time we butchered birds our twice-weekly cole harvest was filling five-gallons buckets.
Because our solar power can’t freeze quantities at home, larger harvests get hauled across the lake where our 24-cubic-foot freezer feeds off the community power. One Sunday we processed six chickens and I picked two gallons of strawberries, sugaring them so they’d keep until we reached our big freezer on Monday.
The next morning I wrapped the poultry while Miki harvested broccoli, cauliflower and Swiss chard. Then I blanched three dozen freezer bags of vegetables, and Miki picked raspberries. Running two blanching pots kept things popping at a frantic rate but made quick work of my job. Finally, we loaded our bounty for the three-hour round trip to the freezer and rushed off in time to send mail out.
We returned home hours later to a household disaster. The counter lay strewn with broccoli bits, cauliflower cuttings, chard stems, blanching pots, cooling basins, sieves, colanders, plastic bags and ties. Freezer wrap, gallon freezer bags, tape and marking pencils remained scattered across the table. We had already packed buckets of chicken offal to the dog-food shed, but compost buckets of vegetable scraps still sat on the floor along with a few leaves and escaped florets, scattered feathers and a couple drops of blood that I’d missed.
In August the sheer quantity of food stuffs declined, but work times increased considerably as peas and beans came on, requiring hours of shelling or snapping. Instead of strawberry hulls and pink stains on the floor, scattered pea pods, runaway peas, wilted bean flowers and the occasional squashed blueberry dotted the hardwood. When harvesting remote blueberry patches we spend over three hours boating and several hours picking, a tiring day that precludes unnecessary activity like housework. For the duration of blueberry season, our small boat remains cluttered with buckets and big pots, not just for picking but also for winnowing the berries in the wind of the moving boat. Leaves, twigs and AWOL berries blow off to settle across the boat floor, evidence that might remain until moose hunting.
Meanwhile a tote sits in the corner throughout blueberry season, corralling rain gear, gloves, bug dope, thermoses, lunch bags, snacks, satellite phone and freezer bags. After rainy days, soggy float coats, rain gear and socks hang drying above the rubble. During good berry years, we cook up a couple dozen pints of jam, which means keeping more implements handy. A big spoon, wide funnel, jar grabbers, one berry crusher and one pastry cutter live out for the duration. A roasting pan for sterilizing jars lives alongside blanching pots, while cases of empty Mason jars and bulk sugar sit behind the blueberry tote.
By late summer the big pressure cooker, more jars, vinegar jugs and canning tools expand the clutter as we begin pickling beets and cabbage. The canner and jars might live there during September for moose-canning, and maybe into early winter for canning fish. After a bad mosquito season, dead insects litter the window sills. The sled dogs regularly come inside after playing by the river, leaving layers of silt across the floor. Simple curiosity leads to piles of reference books, some used so often they remain sitting out on desks and end tables: books on identifying wild plants, butterflies, birds and mushrooms; medical and veterinary books; dictionary and thesaurus. When interruptions crop up we allow them to consume housework time rather than impact the harvest. The floor didn’t get swept when we rushed off to a community function. After our little mare developed medical problems, anti-inflammatory medicine, ice boots, stethoscope and thermometer added to the rubble. When some dogs found a porcupine at the height of harvest, the extracted quills were carefully disposed of, but I couldn’t say the same of the pliers, medicine and a tiny smear of blood. Luckily late August and early September offer a slight reprieve as cooler weather slows the garden and only cranberries remain in the berry patches. Hopefully, we’ll catch up on housework, laundry, mail, weeding and mowing. Or maybe we’ll just rest.
After all, moose hunting is approaching, bringing the next round of rubble: knives, bone saws, shells, gun cleaner, game bags, camping gear, and pack frames. If we’re lucky enough to catch a moose, we’ll have more blood, hair and scraps to clean up. Freezer paper, tape, markers, meat grinder, spice jars and canning supplies clog table and counter space.
At the same time, a few hundred pounds of potatoes lie across the floor, curing before storage. Maturing tomatoes, squash and pumpkins line the window sills and floor edges. Carrots, onions, beets and a few cabbages fill the cool basement entry room until it begins to freeze.
Sometimes I fool myself into thinking that after freeze-up we’ll have the harvest secured, enough to provide up to a third of our yearly sustenance. But I forget that winter brings the whitefish run. With our nets out we keep fish picks, rubber gloves and winter gear drying near the stove. Dog harnesses, snow machine parts, tools and a sled needing repair often occupy the corner recently vacated by canning supplies.
So really. Will we ever de-clutter our home? Probably not.
Julie and Mikki Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.