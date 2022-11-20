One late November day last year my sister and I made our way slowly across the lake planting willow wands along the trail. With less than an inch of snow it took some work. We either chipped a hole through six or eight inches of young ice into water where the wand’s base would freeze, or we applied a coal shovel and elbow grease to the scanty snow cover, piling and packing a heap at least a foot high. Once the snow set, the erected wand would resist all but the strongest winds.
We placed the willows at regular but widely-spaced intervals, planning to fill the gaps over the next few weeks as time allowed.
The afternoon was soft and quiet: low clouds, calm wind, mild temperatures, the light fading. It reminded me of a bunny with its fluffy white fur and gray undertones. Miki’s little dog team pattered almost silently across the light snow cover, and even my snowmachine with its bulky load of wands sounded muffled in the thickening dusk.
A busy but uneventful run brought us to a neighbor’s home for a wonderful holiday meal. After the conversation ranged from trapping, flying and ice conditions, it turned to wanding trails when I mentioned our afternoon work. I had just mailed off a Sundays story about trail marking, so when Steven Green mentioned a faster way to erect the willow saplings, I kicked myself for learning the trick too late for my article.
“Some folks just carry a battery-operated drill and push the wands into holes they’ve drilled in the ice,” he explained.
On the one hand, I admired the technique’s brilliant simplicity. On the other, we were soon to learn the hard way that erecting wands in drilled holes wasn’t necessarily the ideal method.
As the evening progressed and dessert dishes cleaned up, Steven’s dad, Tom, stepped outside and returned to report that a light snowfall had begun.
Miki and I jumped up simultaneously. “See you later — thanks for everything!”
Our haste might have been unnecessary if we had a well-established trail or trail markers spaced 40 yards apart instead of nearly 150 yards. But two skiffs of fresh snow could obliterate our afternoon tracks which, combined with darkness and whiteout conditions, meant we easily might lose the three-mile trail across the main lake. “If we lose the trail I do have my compass,” I assured Miki, patting my jeans pocket under bulky layers of winter wear. With it we might angle a bit off course but not enough to start circling blindly or going astray in areas of dangerous ice.
Miki’s dogs made a smart turn off the beach where a big wand marked our trail cutting across the main lake, but they only stuck to the faint trail for a few yards. Although not thick, the falling snow drifted down in big flakes, covering the faint tracks we’d left earlier. From my snowmachine, I could still see traces of the trail so I stuck to it, anxiously watching Miki’s light angling away and starting to fade into the curtain of snow.
She stopped. I hollered up the dogs and they rejoined me. After a couple more false starts, I took the lead. Letting the dogs chase the snowmachine would tire them but was better than getting separated or losing the trail in the darkness.
The runway beacon, our last visual contact behind us, quickly disappeared in falling snow as we followed that tenuous thread of trail through the darkness toward home. As the falling snow accumulated, our old tracks faded, and two miles out I had to move blindly from one wand to the next.
That’s when I noticed it wasn’t the dark willow trees I spotted, but the white mound of snow reflecting the light. In the falling snow I could see the shoveled heaps from twice as far away as the willows.
Eventually, a wand failed to materialize where I expected it. Before wandering too far off track, I stopped and we paced around in the darkness, unable to see far with the snowy screen flashing past our lights.
Time and again we found ourselves searching for those glowing mounds of snow, mostly connecting the dots on foot. Eventually, Miki took over on the machine to give me a break, and finally when turning off all our lights we could see the faint bulk of our hill. The trail crossed the end of Holek Spit half a mile north of the hill, and from there the beach would guide us home.
“Let’s just go for it,” Miki suggested, straddling her machine.
“Go ahead.” I patted my pocket, taking comfort in knowing that if we lost our way we could easily vector to the hill using my compass.
In less than a quarter mile we pulled up on the spit 15 yards from our trail and the final run along the beach slid by easily. The sled dogs joined us inside to drink and relax as we pulled off our winter gear. Only then did I remember that I’d changed my pants for the party. My compass was in my old pair. Although glad for that false security, I certainly felt foolish for venturing onto the big lake on a foggy night without it.
A couple days later I headed back across the lake to run errands. Neither wind nor further accumulation of snow obscured the tracks we’d left on that dark night. I eagerly back-tracked our sign, finding it quite amusing. Miki had blindly driven a good straight line to the spit, paralleling the trail just a few yards off. There was our last stop, our footprints ranging left and right as we searched for the trail, just missing it to the south.
For over half a mile, each time we lost the trail the machine made an inadvertent turn north, then straightened out to parallel the trail until we stopped to relocate it. Then abruptly we began drifting away to the south in the same manner — falling off the trail, but running parallel until we stopped. Scouting, spotting a mound of snow back to the trail.
I realized the sudden directional change reflected where we had traded places. I had been drifting left. Miki drifted right. Perhaps as twins our mirror images also included opposite senses of directional drift.
After over 60 years in the Bush we’re still learning. Double-check that you have a compass, and make those willow-wand snow piles extra big.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.