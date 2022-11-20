One late November day last year my sister and I made our way slowly across the lake planting willow wands along the trail. With less than an inch of snow it took some work. We either chipped a hole through six or eight inches of young ice into water where the wand’s base would freeze, or we applied a coal shovel and elbow grease to the scanty snow cover, piling and packing a heap at least a foot high. Once the snow set, the erected wand would resist all but the strongest winds.

We placed the willows at regular but widely-spaced intervals, planning to fill the gaps over the next few weeks as time allowed.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.