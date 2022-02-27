I slipped a harness over Moulin’s furry gray head, hooked him into the team of waiting huskies, snapping the tugline to his harness and a neckline to his collar. He stood leaning forward, aquiver with anticipation. As I released the team and called “Hike,” he lunged forward with his teammates.
After running loose ahead of my team during the run out to an under-ice fish net, Moulin had waited on a picket with the other dogs while I picked out the fish. An hour of sitting left him eager to run, and run he did.
I made two stops to rest and pet the little guy during the mile-long sprint home. He rewarded me by standing quietly, and then, at my command, throwing his lithe 70-pound body against the towline. We arrived home without fuss or dragging, fiddling or playing. Not bad. Darn good, in fact, for his initiation run hooked into a sled team.
The four pups Junebug blessed me with last May have developed into especially nice, leggy old-style freight-type huskies, pushing 70 to 80 pounds at 9 months, heavy-coated and strong. Since that first run two months ago, Moulin has continued to shine, while his brothers Esker and Drumlin, and little sister Till (Tilly), although bobbling more initially, quickly caught on as well.
Well-built, eager but calm and responsive, they so far display plenty of potential to develop into hard-working trapline dogs. They are starting to pay off the huge investment made in artificial insemination — three attempts over four years — required to produce this litter.
Although we’ve had good luck in turning out decent sled dogs, not all youngsters develop as effortlessly as this “Glacial Terms” bunch. Thanks to some pre-sled training, they practically harnessed themselves by the time I hooked each one in ... unlike their fourth-cousin-twice-removed, Fiji. For several years, the big blue-eyed dog thrashed around like a frantic greased pig every time I tried to squeeze him into a harness.
Fiji did not appreciate being touched, even for a petting. To his credit, in later years he practically harnessed himself to avoid any such unpleasantness. I only had to hold his harness out appropriately and he’d poke his head through, then lift each front leg and insert them through the straps to efficiently finish the job.
Not all huskies slip effortlessly into a dog team. Although nearly all of ours come equipped with a strong instinct to pull, occasionally one finds the restraining lines too frightening. First the neckline pulls him forward. Then the tugline pulls him back, leaving the unfortunate youngster feeling like he’s about to be pulled in two.
This doesn’t go over well. Rather than traumatizing the critter, we’ll remove him from the team for individual weight-pull training, remedying the situation by breaking the task into smaller, understandable parts.
So far, the Glacial Term pups have stood quietly at hook-up and during stops, something I strived for in selecting the parents. Eager to run, most sled dogs have to be restrained during stops, but because we frequently travel through undisturbed snow, our snow hook fails to grip the soft powder effectively. When I’m away from my sled cutting back brush or working on a trap, an impatient lunging dog can yank the hook loose, allowing the team to stroll (or careen) on down the trail.
Of course, as their training continues over the next couple of years, our pups’ characters will develop more. When we harness-broke their uncle Kandik, we used quiet, easy adults to set good examples. This worked admirably — for a few months. Then his true nature broke through and for the rest of his life, if we weren’t moving forward, ol’ Kandi was barking, screaming or lunging. But, so far, so good with his nephews and niece.
Then there was the Fabulous Four, who apparently inherited the can-do let’s-go attitude of their grandfather Moe, an over-sized distance race dog from Jeff King’s Iditarod kennel. Julie would anchor the sled to walk up and untangle one, only to have them pull the hook and tear off laughing down the trail, oblivious to my sister as the lines mowed her down. Grabbing ahold she’d drag along, occasionally underneath her sled as they scampered blithely along, oblivious to her snarling commands.
The fact that a couple of them tended to occasionally faint when running in the team didn’t help. Fortunately they outgrew both problems, maturing into handsome, kind, hard-working 90-pound dogs. Except TooKay (as in, Y2K of the millennial era). He excelled only at being handsome and kind.
Our current crop isn’t perfect, of course. A couple spook and bark at visitors, not surprising since visitors arrived at our remote home literally months apart. Still, Tilly, the shy little female, looks for treats even as she barks and dodges at the approach of unknown people, thanks to a bucket of chopped fish distributed by the occasional cooperative guest.
Yet when hooked into the team, all four focus straight ahead, ignoring any visitors riding in the sled. Each one makes strong eye contact with me, inferring the respect and affection harbored for me.
Sharp little Tilly is the one who, knowing she’s not allowed to jump on me, sits up to be petted. Moulin greets me with a thorough sniffing followed by a gentle kiss, while big brother Esker’s kind expression and steady gaze follow me wherever I go. Like his mother Junebug, at my approach Drumlin leaps into the air, all four feet a yard off the ground, bucking like a happy bronco.
Sprinting about loose before a sled run, they careen around behaving like the nine-month-old pups that they are, but come readily when called in to be hooked up — again, thanks to plenty of on-going training.
Once in the team, our youngsters gratifyingly focus on the business ingrained over countless generations of working sled dogs, doing what they love — and doing it well.