Our neighbor Tom was hunched over my snowmachine repairing a clogged carburetor when he mentioned the potatoes in his and Penny’s root cellar were dwindling.
“I think we have extra,” I volunteered, grateful for the opportunity to repay him for the snowmachine repair. Or maybe we hadn’t yet repaid him for the moose meat he gave us earlier.
Or maybe they still owed us for the carrots we gave them last fall. Or the load of horse manure for their garden. But wait, they arranged to refill our empty propane tanks in Fairbanks along with theirs. Not to mention giving us some leftover fish to feed our dogs.
How do we ever keep track? Well, we don’t. In our small village everyone takes care of each other. With stores 150 miles and a $300 round-trip air fare away, we do a lot of loaning and trading. We watch out for each other and step up when someone is struggling, while trying to remain circumspect because it’s not easy for independent folks to accept help.
We’ve both accepted and offered rides or tows when vehicles broke down. We’ve traded plants, recipes, gadgets, books, trapping lure and seeds. Many summers the community center serves as a central location for distributing excess garden produce — squash, broccoli, tomatoes and cucumbers, and we all give to and take from items on the “free stuff” shelves there.
I expect we’ve all bailed water from each others’ boats, swept snow from each others’ airplanes, helped butcher each others’ moose, and picked up urgently-needed items when we’re in town. Almost everybody participates in community work days, whether we’re preparing the landfill for an inspection or holding a clean-up day.
I don’t mean to suggest that we’re an exceptional community. We have certainly had rifts and conflicts, some more similar to what you see in a big family rather than a tiny town. (As Miki says, “Around here you’re friends with your neighbors whether you like them or not.”)
The Maakestad family gave us moose meat two years ago when we didn’t get a moose, which we reciprocated this year with root vegetables when their garden lagged behind.
In early March Tom gave us an extra bogie wheel for our snowmachine and tagged a wolverine pelt for us. That same day Walt Maakestad and his daughter Kari helped us move over a ton of feed that arrived on the twice-weekly commercial flight from Fairbanks, while Jon busied himself volunteering in the library and Penny scurried around taking care of everybody.
A few days before that, Postmaster Lisa organized a potluck with cake for Carol’s birthday — Carol, who dedicated years to volunteering at every opportunity, most especially at the library, who eagerly shares any bounty she acquires, who let us hang moose meat in her beach house one year. Meanwhile, Lisa has gone above and beyond the call of duty in the post office, increasing revenue to keep the tiny institution open and helping us with the logistics when we buy hundreds of dollars of stamps for shipping supplies.
Official volunteers, such as Marty the library director, and Dennis and Tom who manage the local landfill, earn the profound gratitude of the rest of us. Bruce is ready to pitch in with any project, but he has also used his firearms expertise to help us solve rifle and pistol problems. As agent for Wright Air’s twice-weekly flights, Penny often gets saddled with moving, storing, or distributing freight for folks who can’t collect it themselves, work that extends far beyond her paycheck. Others toil quietly behind the scenes, organizing, transporting, mowing, cutting brush, filling potholes, cleaning the library and shelving books, to keep the community functioning.
Although Walt does not sell fuel, he’s our go-to guy for organizing fuel hauls for the community, paying for the flight and calculating our individual bills whether we need 50 gallons or 500. He also shoulders the burden of keeping the library fuel tanks stocked.
Having kept sled dogs for so long, my sister Miki and I have the supplies and talent for pulling porcupine quills from dogs. We share this and other dog-repair work with neighbors, which makes it less painful for us to ask for help fixing mechanical problems. We pulled quills from Elsa’s nose, and her people Jon and Danielle came over to fix a broken snow machine. They took care of our place while we enjoyed a short canoe trip; we took in their dogs when they went to Fairbanks. We gave them strawberries, they gave us maple syrup.
Miki and I keep a big freezer in the community freezer shed that others often use for temporary storage, but we don’t have a summer vehicle by the airstrip so we rely on cheerful offers to haul heavier loads. We run a fish net for much of the year and often give away fresh fish, and trappers around here know if they want baitfish, they need only ask.
While people might call us for advice on dogs, Penny serves as our local mushroom expert, Lisa knows the night sky, Carol knows medicinal plants, Walt is up on politics and community affairs, and Tom’s memory of local history and pioneers defies description. Kari can help us set up a Zoom meeting, but when we can’t deal with computer glitches we go running to Danielle.
Even though we’re all determinedly independent, we actually rely heavily on each other, especially these days as we’re aging together. Perhaps, too, spending so much of our lives alone makes us somehow more empathetic when we come together. We might live in the Bush to escape the crowds, but it’s sure nice to know we can rely on a handful of good and generous neighbors.