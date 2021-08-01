I was getting tired of saying it: “We don’t have internet access.”
I had just called Oster company, the outfit that sells clippers. We occasionally use a battery-operated clipper on our dogs, especially when their fur must be trimmed back from a gash requiring stitching. With veterinary access available only by aircraft, we repair most critters ourselves, but when the rechargeable battery failed, the most recent job had been crudely accomplished with a pair of scissors.
“Can’t you get online?” the Oster phone operator had just queried.
I patiently explained that, living in Bush Alaska, we did not have internet at our home. I didn’t bother to explain that I could get online but only with a three or four hour round trip to the community library.
Nor did I explain that my sister Julie once set up an e-mail account at the library, because we only check it every six months or so. (One spring we found an e-mail from our new editor at Mushing Magazine, a periodical that we write for regularly. She had sent it the previous autumn.)
Now we never check it, because the last time Julie tried to access the account, it demanded a telephone call for identification purposes so it could update something. However for some reason most phone systems outside the community can’t recognize our local phone numbers.
“Call from an identifiable number,” the recording scolded.
When I tried to address the e-mail mix-up during a trip into Fairbanks where I could use a more normal telephone system, I was incapable of even accessing the account much less actually opening it or correcting the problem.
I also neglected to tell the Oster folks that while internet at our remote location is no longer an impossibility, we’ve opted not to install the required contraptions and doohickeys. Most people I know talk more about how time-consuming it is than how handy they find it, and as long as our various editors, including the overworked Gary Black here, continue putting up with stories arriving after days in the mail, we’ll keep warding off progress.
Although everybody these days assumes that everyone else can readily access the internet, most businesses seem understanding, willing to cooperate by phone or mail. The gal with Oster attempted to help, but could not find the required part for the discontinued clippers. “Try Tractor Supply,” she suggested, offering their toll-free number.
A recording at that number advised those wanting to order to get online. Fortunately a helpful operator answered under the “Customer Service” option. They had the battery, but they couldn’t send it by mail.
“We have a contract with UPS, so we can’t send it by the postal service,” he advised. “And due to Covid, UPS is not transporting our products to Alaska.” (Is that true?! If I could get online maybe I could find out.)
Then he added, “You should try Amazon.”
You’re probably familiar with that giant retail firm which sells a mind-boggling array of products. Many Bush folks now rely on them because the free-shipping policy saves a substantial percentage of the cost of obtaining goods in many remote areas. Amazon also requires an e-mail address, not to mention the ability to submit an order online. That didn’t happen, either.
The governor’s office contacted me. Could I get online to update my information for the Denali Subsistence Commission that I serve on?
No.
Following a knee replacement in June, I spent one night at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Included in an information packet was a card: Would I get online to thank anyone?
Nope. But I would like to thanks them all herein, especially the conscientious nurses and physical therapists who cared for me so attentively.
(While I’m at it, I’d like to give a sincere tip of the hat and a large figurative bouquet of fresh peonies to the sometimes under-appreciated nurses in the Covid wing, heroes all.)
I recently dialed a once-reliable mail order outlet, one that caters to the Amish no less. “We cannot accept your call from an unidentifiable phone,” a recording snarled. “Please visit us online.”
I didn’t do that either.
I really needed that replacement clipper battery so I finally called Valley Vet, from whom I may or may not have bought the original clippers 10 or 15 years ago. They still send out real catalogs, something much appreciated even if we don’t need a new one several times a year.
Sure, they had the replacement battery and of course they’d be happy to send me one right away. (By UPS. Hmmm ... )
Yep, getting by without internet access isn’t always easy. But it can still be done. At least, so far.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.