A few years ago, I tried to find time to cut down some poplar saplings crowding the beach where we parked our canoe. Before the opportunity arose, a beaver arrived and did the job for me. Yay!

A few weeks ago, my sister, Miki, pounded a post deep into the riverbank to secure the boat. Within three days, a beaver cut it down. Argh.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.