A few years ago, I tried to find time to cut down some poplar saplings crowding the beach where we parked our canoe. Before the opportunity arose, a beaver arrived and did the job for me. Yay!
A few weeks ago, my sister, Miki, pounded a post deep into the riverbank to secure the boat. Within three days, a beaver cut it down. Argh.
Beavers have woven their way through our lives as snugly as the dams they weave from sticks and mud. We shout for joy when the dog team flies across the smooth ice of a beaver pond. We curse mightily when the big rodents leave stobs for our sled to hit or construct ditches and dams across our trails, giving us a jarring, sometimes bone-crunching ride.
I have felt the spray from a splashing beaver tail and spent many a magical evening in moose camp listening to the soft purring and whining of the kits as they learn to gather the winter feed pile. I have sutured dogs wounded by their sharp teeth. I have watched them, trapped them, eaten them and used their pelts for protection from the winter cold.
I have cursed beavers dams while dragging canoe-loads of moose meat over them, and blessed beavers dams when they bridge creeks during cross-country treks. We’ve taken horses across beaver dams to avoid dangerous swamps and were turned back at a critical juncture when one handy dam proved too slippery for horse hooves. Other animals take advantage of these bridges also, including a bear who crossed a dam right below my tent.
By damming streams to make ponds, beavers create whole new ecosystems. They provide habitat for ducks and swans, otter and blackfish and other aquatic denizens, and for moose who seek pondweed to eat and relief from mosquitoes. By removing trees, especially the tasty fast-growing varieties like willow, birch and poplar, beavers open the area for grass and saplings, bringing in moose, snowshoe hares, rodents and the predators who feast on them.
When the young disperse, they might travel for miles across inhospitable terrain searching for a bit of flowing water to dam, or better yet, an old beaver establishment whose original inhabitants died out or moved on. Provided the surrounding acreage has re-grown enough to feed a new family, these old haunts are perfect fixer-uppers.
For years, we’d see lone beaver “teenagers” ranging down the river past our house and on to the lake. At first the river banks were young and shifting, but over the last 10 years, they stabilized enough for willows to mature, and several houses have sprouted nearby. The newcomers trim the young forest, improving visibility but leaving stumps to trip on. Their discarded willow-twig cuttings, like the beavers themselves, often float downstream to colonize new ground.
Old-timers like me still remember the tension in the 1960s when high fur prices and few available jobs meant stiff competition over beaver trapping areas. Long-time partners, trying to feed their families, quarreled and split to compete against each other. The over-trapped beavers had become scarce by the time fur prices fell.
Beaver fur is still prized as a warm and durable material for winter wear, especially the mitts and hats that retain heat and resist wind and bitter cold. The rich fatty meat is excellent eating, and hard-working sled dogs thrive on the meat, too, which acts like a jolt of caffeine in a tired dog team. The beaver castor makes an excellent trapping lure, while the commercial market for castor has skyrocketed because the pelts aren’t worth trapping, leading to a demand for castor that outstrips the supply. (Although fur prices have rebounded a bit, beaver furs today are often sold as “hatters,” or felt used for high-quality hats.)
When trapping pressure eased, the beavers rebounded and, left to their own devices, fell into cycles of overpopulating and crashing. For years, beaver cities and suburbs, ditches and houses and whole ponds would build up. Then the over-harvested area is abandoned until it re-grows, with dams leaking and untended houses covered in bluejoint grass.
Some ponds sport two houses, but only during population peaks are they both occupied. The beavers alternate from one house to the other every few years, perhaps to access new growth or to reduce parasite exposures.
I expect that dispersing beaver travel farther during population peaks. With climate change, as brush moves north onto areas once covered by tundra, we hear reports of beaver moving north. Disturbingly, I think that, like humans, beavers might be contributing to climate change. It’s logical that new beaver ponds melting into once-stable permafrost will increase the methane gas being released by thermokarst ponds created by thawing permafrost. This methane, stored for millennia in frozen ground, then floods the atmosphere and does even more damage than carbon dioxide. On our trapline after beavers dammed a tiny swamp a few yards across, melting permafrost caused the spruce forest to slump into the growing pond, so now the colony has a pond 60 yards long.
On the other hand, by restraining water the beavers keep it available during ever-more frequent droughts. Ponds linked along drainages can break a wildfire, too. In this they do help stabilize an increasingly unstable environment.
Beavers posses an amazing ability to change their local habitat, with their dams, clearings, lodges and brush piles. They bring us endless pleasures and annoyances, yet I find it even more astonishing that they can play important roles that affect not just the local environment, but the entire globe in ways both good and bad.