Some folks might think living in the Bush and handling threatening conditions like severe weather and dangerous rivers would require absolute fearlessness. As a lifelong denizen of the wilderness, I fully disagree.
Having inherited our mother’s slightly anxious temperament, my sister, Miki, and I feel a deep empathy for those smaller woodland prey creatures who live in constant fear: Rhe sparrow, vole or hare who repeatedly pauses to peer and sniff for lurking danger, ever alert, ready to react.
Not to say I live in fear, but my vivid imagination combined with terrifying experiences in the past makes me fret and worry over potential hazards, and when facing conditions that threaten the safety of myself, other people, or my cherished animals, I feel real fear.
So was I scared years ago when we chartered a plane to fly our new, nervous horse to the Bush, and in a panic he lunged into the cockpit after take-off? Oh, yes. You bet.
I’m not paid enough to research stories, but my understanding is that the amygdala in the brain reacts to danger faster than rational thought, and nobody can control that response. The most common automatic reactions are flight, fight or freeze. From my seat beside the crazy horse, I simply froze which turned out to be my best option. Any action on my part would simply drive the horse forward through the windshield.
As Miki and the pilot, both in the cockpit, struggled frantically to shove the horse back, I quietly sat contemplating the end of life and noticing the “Welcome” sign on the roof of Fred Meyer West. I doubted they’d welcome a diving single-engine Otter.
Trying to evict the struggling horse from the cockpit, Miki grabbed the horse’s nose and instinctively pinched his nostrils shut, forcing him to back away to breathe. Although badly shaken, once landed we increased the sedation and safely flew home despite our high anxiety. Does that mean we’re brave? Or just reckless? I’m really not sure.
And how did I feel as a youngster, falling through rotten ice that crumbled every time I clawed halfway out? Completely sick with fear, especially when my dog rushed over and began sinking in, too. And yet, to shoo him off and grab his tail when he lurched away, and feel his power as he heaved me out — that sensation of joy and relief was just as unforgettable.
A second or more after the amygdala automatic reacts, the brain usually kicks in with an active opinion. In a video I watched on emergency physicians, a recurring admonition was to “Think fast, then think again.” Ideally we evaluate the threat, assess resources (life preserver, firearm, ax, rope, fire-starter or extinguisher) and rapidly devise a plan that can save lives.
That’s all well and good, but sometimes we’re completely helpless. When my brother lost control of his airplane after the engine quit, all I could do was hang on through the spin and crash that should have killed us both. Then again, when my father was flying me over the Kuskokwim Mountains and the engine blew a cylinder, I froze helplessly at first but then my brain kicked in and I grabbed the handheld ham radio. Unable to gain altitude, we circumnavigated the tallest peaks as I periodically called home, reporting our position until we safely arrived.
Pilots are trained to respond automatically to emergency problems like this, and once when I was flying the same float plane the engine lost power. My momentary horror was replaced by instinctive action as I pulled on the carburetor heat, switched gas tanks and lined up to plunk down on a lucky pond.
Being a fearful person is stressful, but can also be life saving. In our wilderness rambles with pack horses, we’ve faced many nasty river crossings. Sometimes we waited a day or two for lower water. Once we turned back just a few days into a planned six-week trip due to high water, a serendipitous decision when a torrential rain along our back trail resulted in a Noah’s-Arc style flood. In 1989, while crossing the mile-wide braided McKinley River, we paused at the last and deepest channel. Swift and scary, it intimidated us enough that we waited to confirm that the water was not yet rising with the afternoon glacial melt.
Then we spotted a massive thunderstorm piling up under Denali, and anxiety turned to fear. Instead of waiting for the nightly fall of water levels, we plunged straight in and made the crossing, gasping triumphantly. Our fear became justified when the all-night rain bumped up the water level by a foot and a half.
Over the years, I’ve learned to deal with idiopathic anxiety by offering up a big grin and a loud “I can do this!” For a more justifiable fear, such as intimidating waves on the lake, it helps to evaluate the situation carefully (if time allows) and balance the risks and benefits in my mind. With an adventurous life the fear is, indeed, often justified.
One dusky December morning Miki and I hiked up the hill behind home, rifles in hand, to attempt hunting down a winter grizzly that had been spying on our home for several days. I’m not sure when I have ever been so terrified. Although the ferocious barking of loose sled dogs pin-pointed the bear a hundred yards ahead, my legs felt weak and my heart pounded more from terror than from the exertion of climbing.
When the final showdown arrived, my body responded just as it does when I’m hunting an aggressive bull moose. The stalk is nerve-wrenching but when the shot presents itself, a sudden calm flows through my body. Moments later the starving old beast lay dead.
So why live in the terrifying wilderness? Because I love it. Between crazy weather and raging rivers we enjoy many calm mornings, peaceful sunsets, and long periods of absolute silence, just what a timid person needs to feel happy. The chaos of people, traffic and noise is too much for me; give me the wild life anytime.