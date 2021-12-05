‘It’s freezing out here!” I shouted at Julie as we dismounted the snow machine and grabbed our fishing tools. After fifteen minutes of shoveling the insulating snow from the fish net poles, chipping ice to free them, and hauling out the net to pick the fish, I was still complaining, “It’s too hot!”
Dressing appropriately for temperature, wind conditions and humidity while factoring in heat production during hard labor can be a challenge, especially as temperatures drop well below zero. Yet I’ve always believed that if I get cold, I’m doing something wrong.
Most experts recommend dressing in layers. While I concur—long johns and undershirt, wool sweater, down vest—I feel that thick bib overalls and a really good Antarctic-quality parka equipped with a hood and fur ruff prove most critical in thwarting extreme cold.
Contrary to some advisors, I prefer a down parka. As long as it stays dry, I’ve found nothing lighter and warmer. (If you may be sweating heavily or falling into the river, opt for fiberfill.)
“I couldn’t believe the thermometer read so cold—I was toasty warm,” a friend told us after we equipped his parka with a thick ruff of wolf fur. Humans have used fur ruffs for eons to preserve heat around the face and head, and modern gear has never equaled them.
Although some outfitters equip their parkas with coyote ruffs, wolf fur excels that of their little cousins. An added strip of wolverine fur sheds frost more easily as well as being extremely durable.
One asset of down is compressibility. My parka can be squished down quite small when not in use. However, anytime you sit or kneel down in overpants, it would compress beneath your weight, eliminating the still air holding in heat. Consequently, for overpants I prefer fiberfill.
I like lightweight ski pants when I can get away with them, but once temperatures drop to 10 degrees below zero, I switch to warmer, heavier bibs to protect the vital chest area.
At more extreme temperatures, I’ll under-layer them with poly fleece pants or the lighter ski pants.
Some manmade fibers share wool’s ability to provide warmth when wet and wick away moisture, but only wool absorbs considerable water before even feeling wet, making it the fiber of choice for glove liners and socks. Wool pants are the cat’s meow, but expensive and not as durable as the less-than-ideal jeans I default to.
A scarf or neck warmer efficiently prevents heat loss from the vulnerable neck area. Since wind penetrates these knit items, I lined my thick homemade Icelandic wool neck warmer with marten fur from the less-valuable remainders after making fur hats.
Although this delivers an extra ten to twenty degrees of comfort, to prevent sweating I have to remove it when working.
I concur with the experts who insist that a hat provides the wearer with important heat retention, but again, while a knit hat preserves warmth, it doesn’t block wind from sucking that warmth away. When exposed to moving air from wind or travel speed, a wind-proof hat delivers a far more impressive performance. Again, fur remains the quintessential material, especially when incorporated into traditional-style hats sporting generous earflaps protecting the throat and neck.
Although knit or fur mittens prove warmer than gloves, I like the dexterity gloves provide. Cotton work gloves (such as Green Apes) over wool liners work adequately, although the cotton tends to catch snow with subsequent melting and freezing, leaving them marginally adequate.
I still prefer the better grip cotton offers over warmer but more slippery waterproof modern materials. Like all clothes, gloves must be roomy enough to prevent even the slightest constriction that could restrict blood flow.
I carry one or more extra pairs and change frequently, and in extreme weather or when traveling very far I add fur over-mitts. Usually made of beaver or wolf fur, these gauntlet-style over-mitts keep digits warm in extreme conditions as long as hands remain dry and with sufficient blood flow.
For chores in frigid weather, I also made myself a pair of mittens from one of the occasional fox we catch that has a coat too damaged to sell but still offering plenty of warmth.
Knowing your own body and likely conditions prove critical to dressing appropriately. For example, I wouldn’t recommend the light-weight rubber-footed leather Bean’s boots that I wear down to -10 or -20; even with a thick felt inner sole they keep me warm only if I’m active.
More appropriate is a snow machiner’s style boot with thick felt liners worn over heavy wool socks.
When anticipating water in the trail, I switch to Arctic Muck boots; although fairly inflexible when cold, they prove reasonably warm and completely waterproof.
Bunny boots, being both warm and waterproof, probably remain the gold standard, but I find them too heavy for comfort and sweating can be problematic. They are also prone to catastrophic failure if something penetrates the boot.
For more extreme weather, I love my warm, lightweight traditional knee-high mukluks. With caribou unavailable in our area, I make mine from moose leg or beaver fur above native-tanned smoked moose hide soles and add felt inner soles. Two pairs of heavy wool socks may suffice, but I prefer my home-knit triple-weight wool bootie-style socks over one pair of wool socks.
When all else fails, chemical hand warmers provide a toasty boost of warmth, but if used on my hands I carry an extra pair of gloves to change into after their delicious warmth triggers inevitable sweating. They also encourage snowmelt on gloves; either type of dampness dramatically decreases insulating qualities.
For decades we traveled by dog team routinely at temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero. However, because the extended trapline we were running could bring us several days of travel from home, if real cold settled in, we had to push through it to return.
I’ve headed for home by dog team from distant camps on numerous extra-nippy mornings, dressed in wool socks plus the knit booties inside mukluks, lightweight ski pants beneath oversized insulated bibs, wool sweater, down vest, down parka with wolf ruff, fur-lined neck warmer, marten hat and beaver gauntlet mitts over my work gloves and wool liners.
Since I don’t like how frosty and damp face masks become, duct tape slapped onto my cheeks prevented frost nip on the exposed skin. I always made it home without frostbite or hypothermia, minus 54° or not.
Then if all else fails, try some fast ice chipping. That’ll warm you right up!