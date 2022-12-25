Winter's light

Most clear days find us pausing to admire the splashy colors of the winter sky, such as this sunset scene at Holek. Julie Collins photo

We strung up some cute little Christmas lights recently — nothing fancy, just a few LEDs that pop on when we crank up our little 1 KW generator each evening to charge the batteries.

Compared to the fiery crimson and purple sunset I saw the other day, with its glowing clouds and luminous sky, those lights looked pretty pathetic.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.