‘Everything was going so well!” I moaned.
My sister, Julie, and I stood glaring down at the 2011 Yamaha Bravo sitting sullenly in the trail. It had been running perfectly five minutes ago, when I shut down during a short break. Now it refused to start. Typical.
For the first time in 40 years a lack of dog power, following numerous failed attempts at getting replacement pups in time for this season, had reduced us to opening our trapline trails by snowmachine instead of dog team.
Unlike for dogs, the frequent cold spells of November and December limited our machine’s trail-breaking abilities. Enough insulating snow (or rain!) accompanied the brief intermissions of warm weather to trigger overflow and snow-camouflaged thawing bogs, both lurking in wait to ensnare vulnerable vehicles.
Meanwhile, two of our three snowmachines broke down, requiring repairs by two procrastinating people utterly lacking in mechanical inclinations.
Finally, in mid-January, with a second machine acrimoniously nursed back to health, our luck changed. Stable temperatures around zero degrees followed windstorms powerful enough to suck the heat from overflow and warm-water bogs, forcing them to refreeze.
With a visiting friend standing by to house sit and care for the dogs, we saddled up our two working machines (literally throwing a saddle blanket over a puppy-chewed seat) and hit the trail, each mounted on a machine. Should one break down irreparably, we’d be able to retreat on the remaining critter.
The sleds towed behind each machine carried emergency gear — extra clothes, sleeping bags, food, tea, ice screw, ax, saw, fire starter, hand winch, rope and a minimal amount of supplies for mechanical repairs. Piling the heavier load on the rear machine left the lead one free to concentrate its power on pushing through trackless snow.
The first time over a trail each winter often proves rife with surprises, most of them unpleasant. With a previously-broken trail for six of the 15-mile trek to the cabin, we initially raced along without delay before striking out across un-scouted territory.
December’s warm weather and rain had settled the snow pack to a dense knee-deep layer, allowing the machines to float across fairly easily. Where our route followed creeks, we found most of the powder gone, absorbed into deep but now frozen overflows, allowing us to skitter along with little resistance. Hope flew high of reaching the distant cabin.
Now this. Eight miles out — half-way — we paused to drop off a wall tent at an emergency stopover site. When I tried to pull-start my machine, it sat in sullen un-cooperation. With the second machine as back-up, we weren’t in big trouble, but we wouldn’t risk going on, either.
I’ve noticed that, like a sled dog, you cannot coerce a snowmachine into running when it doesn’t want to. It has to want to, and this one didn’t.
I peered into the primary gas tank even though Julie had topped it off prior to leaving. Lack of fuel was clearly not the problem. Unless the stuff in that tank was somehow contaminated?
“I checked to be sure we had plugs in here!” Julie snarled, peering into an empty four-pack spark plug box. A brief search eventually revealed a new spare plug to replace the one in use. Just in case, we switched tanks as well. The machine rewarded our feeble efforts, roaring back with vitality on the first pull. Eyes rolling with combined annoyance and relief, we scampered on.
Here and there I spotted telltale sunken patches where snow had settled into underlying thawed holes in the bogs. All now appeared currently frozen, and while we never let our guard down, we had apparently waited for the right moment.
Five-toed wolverine tracks cut across the swampy drainage, poking hungrily into a spruce thicket before loping on through a backdrop of burned black spruce. A lone wolf — small, probably young-of-the-year — had followed our trail for three miles before cutting away across a marshy pond, the icy surface of frozen overflow allowing easy passage for the predator.
I spotted only half a dozen marten tracks, nearly all in one area and left behind by the same small female. Although too anxious to reach the cabin to put in traps that day, I had planned on making sets during my return the following afternoon while Julie remained for a few days to cut firewood. With the dearth of marten tracks, however, I decided to conservatively target only bigger animals.
The machines made quick work of the open country before growling into a two-mile stretch of low burned-over hills. Six years post-burn, the near-hurricane force windstorms of early January resulted in numerous stunted 2-inch-diameter spruce trees.
Unlike dogs, which can haul a sled over three-foot-high piles of deadfall, the low upturn of the machines’ skis limited their scope. Although they clawed over many downed trees, Julie, in lead, still had to stop to pitch plenty of higher ones aside or haul out the chain saw to dispose of larger ones.
We found the last creek glaciered, only a skiff of snow blanketing the blue ice of frozen overflow. Windblown branches, debris and even a few full-size white spruce lay scattered about, testimony to the pummeling force of recent storms. When I stomped into the deep snow edging the creek — the last place the overflow would freeze — and found it dry even there, we knew this flood had solidified long enough ago to prove safe.
Two fast miles later, I shoveled a ramp up the steep bank below the cabin, and, anticlimactically, Julie thundered into yard, my machine close behind. Moments later, following a quick safety check of the stovepipe, we had a fire popping away in the wood stove, driving the winter’s chill from our snug little cabin.
After the weather and mechanical delays that plagued and delayed the first two months of the trapping season, it felt extra good to be back. Even if it required snowmachines instead of our cherished dog team to get us there.