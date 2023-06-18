In 1956 our mother Florence Rucker (later Collins) and her geology partner Florence Robinson (Weber) convinced their employer, the U.S. Geological Survey, to pay them for field work across a massive swath of land extending south and west of Nenana. Lately I’ve been thinking about the study results, since the state recently sold agricultural land in that area.

The dune study began as something of a plot because the USGS had kept the two Florences in the lab and the office, working in Fairbanks and Washington, D.C., while their male co-workers adventured away in exotic field locations. First the two women bought a Super Cub on floats. Then they flew it from the East Coast to Alaska. Then they offered to study an extensive field of ancient vegetated sand dunes that covered nearly 5,000 square miles in central Alaska, using their float plane to land on the many lakes and rivers to geologize. Owning a cabin at Lake Minchumina gave them a central location from which to base much of the work.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.