In 1956 our mother Florence Rucker (later Collins) and her geology partner Florence Robinson (Weber) convinced their employer, the U.S. Geological Survey, to pay them for field work across a massive swath of land extending south and west of Nenana. Lately I’ve been thinking about the study results, since the state recently sold agricultural land in that area.
The dune study began as something of a plot because the USGS had kept the two Florences in the lab and the office, working in Fairbanks and Washington, D.C., while their male co-workers adventured away in exotic field locations. First the two women bought a Super Cub on floats. Then they flew it from the East Coast to Alaska. Then they offered to study an extensive field of ancient vegetated sand dunes that covered nearly 5,000 square miles in central Alaska, using their float plane to land on the many lakes and rivers to geologize. Owning a cabin at Lake Minchumina gave them a central location from which to base much of the work.
The dunes, which probably date to 20,000 years ago, were probably created by wind blowing sediments from sand bars where rivers emerged from the Alaska Range. The sandy hills and ridges continually shifted downwind like snow drifts in a storm until stopped by hills in the west, or where they simply petered out in the southwest. This windblown sediment extended over several massive areas, creating dunes up to 150 feet high and sometimes 3 miles long.
I’ve mushed dogs through miles of these dunes; they roll along like waves, each one offering a slightly different height and slant, giving a gentle roller coaster ride. The little hills slope gently upwards and then drop sharply down where moving sand settled in the lee of each dune’s crest.
I’ve also boated several rivers that eroded through the dunes and built flood plains in the valleys. The Kantishna, Toklat and Foraker left tall sand banks and bluffs above the flat river systems. By flying along a river our mother could generally determine whether the riverbanks themselves were made of sand, or from finer silt or loess (windblown dust) because sand is too loose for bank swallows to tunnel into for nests. Even from her airplane she could spot banks pocked with swallow nests, and that meant no sand.
From Doghouse, Live Trap and Beaverlog Lakes to Redlands, Kindanina and Iksgiza Lakes, the two puddle-hopped around in their little float plane. To identify lakes for their study they attached names to many that appeared nameless. They named Dune Lake, Jeanne’s Lake and Spectacle Lake, and almost certainly named Corner Lake and Long Lake. (Being affiliated with the official map-makers of the U.S., they could do that.) Unfortunately the local names for many of the lakes hadn’t been recorded and they unwittingly re-named a number of them. They may have inadvertently changed Lonestar Lake to Sprucefish Lake; conversely, their Pass Lake was subsequently called Deadfish.
The geologists examined dune size, shape, extent and vegetation. They augered into multiple dunes for soil samples, finding almost pure sand of mostly quartz and argillite, tougher stones that don’t weather away when pounded by rock, ice, floods and winds. Many dunes displayed classical parabolic shapes (U-shaped, the arms pointing upwind which indicated abundant sand) but the women also mapped less-common long ridges called transverse dunes which mostly pre-dated the parabolic dunes.
At Dune Lake they discovered a distinctive “blowout” where a powerful wind opposing the prevailing north-easterlies cut a trough through the steep sand ridge above the northeast shore. Most remarkable were features they called rosettes, lovely dunes that circled around each other like petals of a multifloral rose. Typically a mile across and up to 30 feet high, rosettes formed on the highest section of the broad plain, possibly from shifting or opposing winds.
Except for a scanty layer of topsoil that supported aspen and birch, the two Florences found so little organic material that they struggled to carbon-date the active years of the dunes. Plants find it tough to root in actively-drifting sand, plus water drains away quickly, so under the thinly-vegetated surface the dunes were practically sterile, with none of the humus and fungi needed for good soil, and very little mixed clay and silt needed to hold soil together. The vegetation itself only grew later, perhaps after a shift in climate reduced the sand-grabbing wind roaring from mountain passes. In my lifetime, that spindly forest has burned several times, maybe because the sand can’t hold water to resist fires.
This lack of water must explain why the two women only found areas of permafrost adjacent to the dune fields which sported the typical stunted spruce forests and bogs of poorly drained permafrost, often underlain by river silt which, unlike sand, is nearly impenetrable to water.
All this brings us back to my original thought: is this area suited to agriculture? I think the dry, sterile sand would require a massive infusion of other ingredients to support productive agriculture, while the permafrost surrounding the dune fields would require stripping, thawing, draining and pH balancing.
One big question raised in the U.S.G.S. report is whether breaking the thin topsoil for agriculture would reactivate the dunes. Alaska does currently have active sand dunes, most notably near the Kobuk River. Wind events, predicted to increase with climate change, could start reworking exposed sand, making the dunes so mobile they’re once again incapable of supporting plant life. On a visit to Iceland we saw where even a sheep trail could cut through thin topsoil, precipitating massively expanding wind erosion. That might be anticipated here too.
As often happens with women professionals, family interrupted the work. It wasn’t until the 1980s that U.S.G.S. published their final results, titled “A Vegetated Dune Field in Central Alaska.” By then our mother had lived in the area for nearly 40 years. She’d seen many a dust storm rising from river bars and had a strong feel for prevailing winds and the dramatic effects of single violent storms, which enhanced her report with deeper insight.
We will always appreciate the fine work she did to bring to light a fascinating part of Alaska’s prehistory.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.