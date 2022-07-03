Lake Minchumina — “You do not!”
I had just commented to someone that between the two of us, my sister Julie and I generally consume about half a moose per year. She couldn’t fathom two people eating over 300 pounds of meat (on the bone) in 12 months.
She wasn’t the only person I heard commenting in disbelief about the sheer quantities of certain foods that people in the Bush eat. “They couldn’t possibly use all those fish they were catching,” a government employee complained to me, referring to when she observed subsistence users harvest hundreds of salmon from the Copper River. “They must be illegal commercial fishermen!”
“How can one couple eat 50 gallons of blueberries in one year?” asked a National Park Service employee incredulously, after hearing about the quantities picked by a married pair in the Bush during a bountiful year.
I’ve noticed that people who don’t live a remote subsistence lifestyle frequently underestimate the amount of local resources one family can consume. Many food items become available only during a short period each year, whether due to a limited legal hunting season, or availability such as the brief salmon runs, or ripening berries that quickly disappear into bears and grouse and other critters.
This makes the harvest opportunistic. When fish run through, you catch as many as you can process (or can legally keep). If you catch a lot one year, guess what’s for lunch most days of the week?
Growing up in Bush Alaska, Julie and I helped our parents and brother devour an entire 1,200-pound (on-the-hoof) moose every year. This is a standard amount for a family of five. Shipping in that amount of protein by air freight — the only means available — is prohibitively expensive.
Even now just the two of us find half a moose barely adequate for the September-to-September stretch. When I shot our moose in 2019, other locals already had enough meat so instead of giving away half, after breaking the big critter down in the field we only handed out a couple of the ten 30- to 85-pound pieces. Stretching the remainder for two years, we found it somewhat insufficient.
With game on the dinner menu almost daily, we often cook extra for a good lunch the following day. Moose sausage adds staying power for breakfast or lunch; tender roasts or barbecued ribs make great sandwiches, and an active lifestyle stimulates the taking of portions twice or thrice the size of what passes for normal elsewhere.
That meat in the freezer or hanging in the shed goes down fast. We don’t waste it or feed anything except viscera and trimmed bits to the dogs; it all goes into roasts and stews, burger and steaks, canned meat, liver-n-onions, and my personal favorite delicacy especially for sandwiches, boiled tongue.
And all that salmon? We don’t benefit from a salmon run here, which is one reason why we depend so heavily upon moose. But I do know that when fish provides the basis of your diet — dried or fried, canned or smoked or baked, for breakfast, lunch, dinner and trail snacks — one person can devour a startling amount over a year. Additionally, each fisherman was probably harvesting for other family members if not an extended family, not to mention a network of friends all sharing resources.
(Once while taking photos for a visitor studying subsistence, I included one of her with our neighbor, returning buckets in hand from a blueberry patch. Confused, she exclaimed “But that’s me!” “Subsistence is all about sharing,” I replied, explaining the long-standing bush traditional of “haves” sharing resources with “have nots,” whether moose meat or knowledge or spark plugs. (Although I should add that sharing a treasured blueberry patch goes above and beyond the norm.)
And how can one couple possibly eat 50 gallons of blueberries in one year? That’s almost 1 gallon per week.
Easy! One cup — and in the Bush a cup of berries is not at all excessive for a single serving — on oatmeal or pancakes every morning will do it. That doesn’t even leave any extra for jam or pie or sharing with family or saving for a poor harvest next year, much less my preferred treat: a pint of blueberries with canned evaporated milk and just a little sugar.
With limited blueberry patches in our area we’ve never found that many, but our cumulative berry harvest of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, currants and cranberries (both low and high-bush) frequently tops 30 gallons per year and has reached as high as 60 gallons. Two of us never had a bit of trouble finishing those quantities by the following season.
We usually put up 40 pints of pickled beets — about a jar per week, although last year, anticipating our young relative Fiona to join us for a few months, we preserved over four dozen pints. Why in the world would anyone put up that many beets for just two (or three) people?
Only because when we invested in just two or three dozen pints, we kept running out well before the next harvest! I especially enjoy their sharp tang alongside a lunch of melted cheese over potatoes (another harvest of hundreds of pounds), but they also add zing to tuna (from a can, sadly) with mayo, or to salmon with cream cheese and pilot bead.
This time of year our 24 cubic foot freezer doesn’t have too much in it: a few sacks of frozen whitefish saved from the thousand we caught for winter food for the dog team, held over to tide us through slack summer fish net runs. The remainder of last year’s garden harvest — it’ll be awhile yet before pumpkins come on. Meat from a neighbor’s intrusive black bear that we’re storing for him, especially since he’s kindly leaving some for us (thanks, Bruce!), and a porcupine “quill scalp” saved for a talented beading friend.
But by the end of September we’ll be wondering what to do with our moose if we’re lucky enough to get or be given some meat, because that freezer will be near to overflowing with harvested garden vegetables, berries, and often a bunch of home-raised chickens and turkeys.
And, should we lucky enough to get a moose, even after giving away half the meat, it’ll be badly depleted by the time the next hunting season rolls around.
“Don’t eat that much?”
“We do to!”