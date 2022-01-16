From our remote location it’s tough to fathom the difficulties of life in Fairbanks after the Christmas storm.
For one thing, we probably received a third the precipitation. For another, we don’t worry about power lines, roads and cell towers because we lack those amenities here. That might make life harder most of the time, but I sure did not envy Fairbanks at Christmas.
This doesn’t mean we weren’t impacted, of course. While town folks rely on roads clear of snow, we seriously need good snow. Not a little, not too much, and not too wet. The heaviest snows missed us. The wet did not.
December’s second Chinook began Christmas Day with rain starting Christmas night. By morning we found a sloppy mess.
Usually the dog team handles water better than a snowmachine, but our Bravo floated on that wet sticky snow where the dogs would punch through to the bottom.
We didn’t dare take it onto the flooded lake ice, but drove it to the shore near our net. Fishing under the ice had been dropping off, and we’d stored 800 whitefish frozen in the shed.
A thousand or 1,200 fish would give us a more comfortable buffer for dog food, but with rain and snowmelt devastating the lake’s snow cover, we decided to pull it.
Between three and eight inches of water lay atop the ice, easily topping the snow-covered boards we used to insulate post holes cut in the ice.
Protected from a splatty drizzle with rain gear and lined rubber gloves, we reveled in the novelty of that warm, wet, almost salty wind. As we pulled our net from the hole, picking fish while standing in slush was a sloppy job, especially since the slime didn’t freeze as usual.
I spotted a darker spot in the wet snow nearby and suspiciously poked it with my ice chipper, finding a fist-sized hole penetrating the full depth of 20 inches of lake ice — a weak spot opened by rising swamp gas
bubbles. Although disturbing, open holes meant standing water could drain, sucked downward by the powerful buoyancy of the underlying ice.
After dragging our sled of fish and net back to the snow machine, we dropped the net at our boat landing for next summer, and ran on another mile to open the beach trail. In an emergency, the dogs could cross the last three miles of the watery main lake to the runway.
As the heat wave continued, snow slipped from our roof for the second time this winter. I was glad to see it relieved of that weight, but the loss of insulating snow meant we’d burn more firewood.
I broke open our wood lot trail and other local trails before the wet snow hardened, while Miki excavated half-buried dog houses and shoveled heavy snow off a shed roof.
We moved buckets of frozen berries and home-grown vegetables from our normally sub-freezing arctic entry to the outside freezer. Although turned off, it would keep goods frozen until the weather normalized.
A gutter near the dog-food cooker collected enough water for cooking 10 gallons of dog food a day for several days, until everything froze up again. Another gutter diverted runoff from the basement door; a trickle of water iced up one edge of the steps, but we didn’t have the nightmarish flooding seen by some homeowners in Fairbanks.
Ironically, overflow on the river ice meant deferring hauling up household water until the weather cooled enough to freeze the surface.
The forecast called for severe cold, which caused me some concern because we prefer to top off the tanks in December in case January stays cold, but with the tanks recently filled we had a fair supply.
Our spare cabin had grown frosty during the previous month of sub-zero weather and its ceiling sported a few icicles near the stovepipe from rain. Miki took advantage of the heat wave to burn a fire all day and nicely dry it out.
Our two Icelandic horses, though growing older, had their usual plump bodies and long hair to keep them warm despite rain and wind. After the drizzle tapered off we blanketed them, adding absorbent straw to dry their wet winter coats. With upcoming severe cold they’d need their luxurious pelts dry and fluffy. (In the 1980s after a similar heat wave pulled severe cold in behind it, one horse frostbit his ear tips because the wet fur lost its insulation, the only cold injury we’ve encountered in 35 years of keeping horses.)
I felt for the horses, working overtime ranging for wild grass in the crusty snow. Like moose and caribou, they will expend extra energy foraging for the rest of winter. Unlike wild animals, our horses will enjoy increased supplemental feed that we’ll have to haul for them.
While predators like wolves often find these conditions advantageous, bears may have suffered from rain-flooded dens and emerged to range grumpily seeking new lodging.
The Monday after Christmas we’d planned to see our friend Coup arrive on the mail plane, but lake trails were still impassable. The plane cancelled anyway due to the horrible conditions. By the next scheduled flight on Thursday we felt optimistic that the water had drained from the ice, but I didn’t trust it for our snow machine, especially with temperatures edging below zero.
The only thing worse than driving into water is driving in water when slush freezes instantly to the frigid metal, dragging everything to a frozen standstill.
Instead, Miki forged ahead with a small dog team who braved the water better than the Bravo. An hour later she called to report a crusty surface but almost no water, so I followed her to meet our friend and collect mail for the first time in a week.
Two days later the powerful low pressure front receded, pulling in a northwest wind that imported cold weather again, making us delighted to see things back to normal.