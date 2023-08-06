Lithium Batteries

Photo by Miki Collins

In addition to being light-weight, lithium batteries take up a smaller amount of space than the older-style of lead acid batteries.

 Photo by Miki Collins

‘Thirty-eight amps!” my twin sister Julie exclaimed.

Positively thrilling! Not just because our new battery charger, powered by a 1-kilowatt generator, successfully pushed up to 40 amps into our batteries — a major improvement over the aging 30-amp charger our friend Matt had just replaced. No, our excitement stemmed from what that charger led to: a set of new lithium batteries, which Matt had also generously supplied and installed at cost.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.