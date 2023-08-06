‘Thirty-eight amps!” my twin sister Julie exclaimed.
Positively thrilling! Not just because our new battery charger, powered by a 1-kilowatt generator, successfully pushed up to 40 amps into our batteries — a major improvement over the aging 30-amp charger our friend Matt had just replaced. No, our excitement stemmed from what that charger led to: a set of new lithium batteries, which Matt had also generously supplied and installed at cost.
“Original Yinlong 2.3V 66160 40Ah LTO battery lithium titanate cell,” read the literature, describing it as a “High Discharge Rate Long Cycle Life LTO battery.” These now sat in our basement, 30 cells hooked into two compact blocks less three feet wide, two feet tall and 18” deep.
The standard deep-cycle 12-volt lead acid battery system we inherited from our father powered our home well enough over the decades, including lights, communications, washing machine, vacuum, small freezer, computers/printer and TV/DVD player.
However, after just a day or two without sun on the solar panels to charge them, the lead acid battery voltage dwindled whether being used or not, requiring a few hours of recharging with the generator virtually every day during the dark months of winter, and even smoky or cloudy days during June’s 24-hour daylight.
Until we switched to sealed lead acid batteries, we periodically had to add purified water to any depleted battery cells. (We used melted snow that had never contacted metal, strained through a dishcloth.) We also had to equalize them periodically, requiring hours of strong sunlight to accomplish (not to mention the discrepancy between the dealer and the manufacturer on whether this might, instead of extending the battery life, actually ruin them.)
When run down, the lead-acid batteries gulped up the full 30 amps our old generator-driven charger put out. Yet within an hour or two, their appetite dropped off as the partially charged batteries increasingly resisted input. By the time they approached float (full charge), the batteries accepted five amps or less. That meant running the generator for literally hours longer to force the batteries into float. Not any more!
When our last set gave up the ghost in 2021, Matt offered a better solution. Julie’s cheer burst out as the new batteries approached full charge. The lithium cells accept almost the full 40 amps right up until reaching virtually maximum charge, tapering just in the last minutes. When depleted, just three or four hours of running the generator fully charges them, instead of the seven or eight hour run time for the old system.
These lithium batteries hold their charge much better as well. Instead of slowly fading whether drained or not, they stored that power for days. Not only did we use the generator for shorter periods, but (when the solar panels weren’t producing) we also ran it only every second or third day, saving over half of the generator gas required to electrify the house. This is especially important during cold weather when the poor little generator suffers terribly, choking and gagging on frigid air until expiring altogether beyond our capacity to repair.
Lithium batteries offer additional advantages over lead acid ones. Unlike most batteries, depleting them completely down shouldn’t appreciably shorter their lifespan and the company claims they can operate down to -50º C. (nearly -60º F.).
The voltage of lead-acid batteries reads low — often dramatically so — when being discharged, for instance when running a vacuum, only to pop back up when the appliance is turned off. Then when truly discharged, the voltage reads much higher than actual voltage as soon as charging begins. Consequently estimating true voltage proved problematic. The new batteries offer a much more accurate voltage reading, regardless of whether they are being charged or discharged.
Matt assured us these batteries will neither explode nor burst into flames as some older lithium models did. In addition to taking up less space, they weigh a tiny fraction of the eight 70-pound batteries we used to maintain. Instead of shipping them airfreight and risking back injury when throwing them around, the cells arrived in a couple of lightweight, compact cardboard boxes.
They equalize automatically, and we don’t have to worry about adding water, freezing temperatures, leaking acid, or dangerous off-gassing. Since they purportedly last thirty years, we not only won’t be replacing these batteries every seven to ten years, but also won’t have to deal with the problematic disposal of toxic waste. (Our retired set lingers here due to the complications of flying them out).
Although the system set us back several thousand dollars, after factoring in much-reduced shipping costs the price was roughly comparable to lead-acid.
Nothing is perfect, right? These temperature-sensitive batteries should not be kept at hot temperatures — not a problem in our basement. The major detriment, for me anyway, is that after operating lead-acid batteries and our 12-volt system for 30 years I had things sort-a figured out.
Even with an electrically-challenged mind, I could test batteries to find weak ones that needed to be retired. I could either install 12-volt batteries, or hook up 6-volt batteries in parallel and in series, to end up with 12-volts coming out to run the household. (An inverter draws from the batteries to power standard 110V appliances).
That has all changed now. The normal cell voltage is 2.3, and Matt hooked them up to equal 12 volts. I don’t think I’d dare mess with that even if I did figure out we had a problem cell.
To make the long run from our solar panels to the house more efficient, Matt and his co-conspirator, our brother Ray, hooked them in series to push a more effective 30 volts. Hooking up more panels was beyond my level of (in-) expertise.
An expert in electronics, Matt traveled from his own remote home on Kodiak Island, which he powers with the same system. He conveniently provided the batteries, ordered directly from the manufacturer in China, as well as providing the essential new monitor/controller to prevent over-charging. I have, however, started seeing other lithium-type batteries offered by some local outfits.
Two years later, our brother and his son Richard returned to install additional panels for us and we haven’t run the generator since, although we still expect to during the dark days of winter.
Now two years old, our new system has truly proven its worth — and should still last another twenty-eight years!