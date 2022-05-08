Numerous people have asked me this year.
“When does break-up happen?”
I will tell you what I told them, likely disappointing all with my insufficient specificity: Breakup is not a time, it is an event.
That event may itself define a time; for us it means a few weeks at home, without being able to cross the lake to reach the post office. However, so many elements influence the timing that the date can’t be determined accurately until after the fact.
It also depends upon your definition of breakup. In its most narrow definition, breakup happens when the ice goes out on a river, over a time span of hours to a few days.
In my more expansive definition, break-up begins when nights rarely drop below freezing, daytime temperatures frequent the forties, and the snow pack becomes saturated — melting through-out — from surface to ground. It climaxes and terminates with ice-out on the lake. This typically runs its course over four or five weeks, generally starting in late April and often culminating the third or fourth week of May as the last of the ice peters out.
The three- to four-week-long break-up of the lake ice is another classic definition, commencing with the first accumulation of runoff and snowmelt along the edges of still-solid lake ice and again terminating as the last of the ice melts or trails off down river.
Predicting yearly break-up dates is not as straightforward as one might hope. Over the last few decades, the actual date of ice-out here has, for the most part, shifted from late May/early June to around May 18 to 25 and hinges on a number of factors, some dating clear back to early winter.
In November 2015, a huge dump snow quilted underlying lake ice with over 20 inces of insulation, preventing it from thickening up normally. This event preceded one of the warmest winters on record, resulting in perhaps two-thirds of our normal three feet of ice. That May — 2016-— proved rather cool. In spite of the immediate weather, ice-out occurred on the 16th, I believe the earliest that we have recorded over the six decades we’ve been observing the local breakup.
A fairly early freeze-up in 2012 led into one of the coldest Novembers on record, with a nippy December as well. Fairbanks endured one of its longest ever stretches below the 50 degree mark over that winter. Our neighbors reported 48 inces ice on the lake on the first of April. That month also proved very cold, leading into a likewise wintry early May, with some days failing even to attain the thawing mark.
Between cold spring weather and that extra-thick layer of ice, I did not find the lake ice-free until June 12, the latest that we remember.
The lingering spring of 1992 found us building a small line cabin at a remote camp. During that very cold late April and early May spruce bark failed to slip off the logs; we practically had to scrape away the tenacious stuff, resulting in a cabin significantly and forever darkened by remaining streaks of stubborn cambium.
Deep, insulating over-winter snow not withstanding, the extremely cold spring temperatures that year combined with a significant snowfall the third week of May delayed break-up. We listened almost daily to radio reports of the deadly toll conditions took on climbers on Denali, while at Minchumina in mid-May locals never hit water as they crossed the lake on snow machines for a funeral.
Our mother’s diary reports the lake still half-covered with loose ice on June 4, which would put ice-out — the first day on which the lake is virtually if not literally free of ice — around June 6 or 7.
While extreme spring temperatures can spectacularly influence the timing of break-up, ice thickness probably affects ice-out more often than immediate conditions. This in turn will be influenced not just by over-winter temperatures, but as mentioned, by a thick insulating snowpack.
Just as importantly, wind can thicken ice as fast as severe cold. Not only does the wind suck heat from the ice, but it also packs snow, reducing the insulating quality, or blows it away altogether. Consequently, a windy winter may presage a late break-up. This year persistent winds caused ice to continue to thicken into March.
Cold early spring weather followed by a hot spell usually leads to more intense flooding due to the sudden excessive volume of snowmelt added to the system. A heavy snow pack, especially when it melts abruptly, likewise causes more intense flooding. (Watch out for both this year.)
Either one adds warmer water to the lake, hastening the thaw. As water levels rise, more open darker surface area becomes available for the sun to heat and for wind-blown ice to move around in. Ice moving and grinding through warming water melts dramatically faster than stationary ice reflecting the sun’s heat.
Even the last stage of ice-out is unpredictable, some years sprinting out over a couple days, and others dwindling away over a week or more. Although ice still covers most of the lake’s surface, melting has reduced it to perhaps foot-thick candle ice: a tap with a paddle on a berg results in shards shattering off to float loosely.
During calm weather, pack ice melts in place over another week. However, this is just after green-up. All those anxiously spreading leaves frenetically suck up and transpire out moisture left from the snowpack. This humidity conspires with evaporation activated by sunny afternoons to cause enough moisture and heat rising into the atmosphere to build up cumulous clouds, often triggering squirrelly winds.
A steady blow bulldozes ice up onto the beach, torquing the pack ice until leads break open and grinding edges into ever-smaller bergs. Additionally, a south-west wind forces broken ice to the outlet, where the river quickly sucks it away. Calm spells allow wind-packed ice to rebound back, breaking apart weakened bergs and allowing candle ice to splinter into quickly-melting free bits.
Changeable wind direction, often triggered by those little afternoon storms, forces diminishing ice back in the opposite direction, into sun-warmed water where it melts rapidly.
One day the lake will be 90% ice-covered. The wind switches; the following morning we find only 50% remaining. With one or two more wind changes over a day or two, ice clings only in the recesses of a few bays. Suddenly instead of waiting a full week for ice-out, we are rushing about launching boats, setting gill nets, and embracing the new summer season.