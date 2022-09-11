I paused at our rickety old garden gate, bucket in hand, glad I’d worn my rain coat. The weather had been fickle all day and a fine sprinkle now dampened my gear, but the peas needed attention. I had already fed the horses and started the dog pot cooking, and was ready to answer the garden’s call.
In June, when my sister Miki planted those three 60-foot rows of Knight peas, as usual she parked a few sweet peas at the front of each row. Now in late August they had grown taller than me, trained to the height of the four-foot fence and then reaching higher yet before drooping overhead in a chaotic arch of crimson and pink sparkling amid lush greenery.
Miki had gone to Fairbanks for a week of meetings and appointments, and with a bum ankle I worked conservatively. I’d made a single trip through the dog yard and garden, doing chores, starting the dog pot cooking, dumping yesterday’s shelled pea pods onto the growing compost pile, and now tackling the peas. By the time I filled my bucket with five gallons of pods, the fish and rice would be cooked, and I could finish mixing dog food on my way back to the house to shell the peas.
I usually find picking peas delightful and relaxing, unless I overdo it and started hurting, or if the no-see’ums get too thick. I couldn’t ask for better way to spend a brisk sunny, windy afternoon than in the pea patch, but the weather this day had been confused with little swirls of wind and showers between brilliant patches of sunshine.
I paused under the arch of sweet peas to slowly inhale the rich fragrance, feeling myself calm and settle. Then, perched on one bucket and my pea bucket beside me, I began picking pea pods, sometimes one at a time, occasionally a double hand full to drop into my bucket.
“Knight peas, my foot,” I thought. A few pods clearly had the long, elegant build that I associate with the Knight variety: usually one pod per stem and with tips turned like elf shoes. But most of these were compact and fat, growing in pairs and more similar to the prolific Freezonians that were now rarely available. Knight peas came on later than the tall, hardy Freezonians but were easy to shell. Although Miki ordered only Knight peas this year, we clearly had a hodge-podge of varieties growing here.
Peas growing in pairs are easier to pick, but this variety seemed to speed through the sweet young pea phase before lingering in a more mature, starchy stage. We froze those in separate containers, destined for pea salads made with mayo and melted cheese.
Only mildly annoyed by the odd varieties, I felt content. Soft rain misted over me, and I was grateful for my rain coat. My bucket was half full after I’d picked two-thirds of a row. After filling it, I’d need a couple hours to shell my 5 gallons, and a few more minutes to blanch the 2 quarts of resulting peas. It was a big investment in time, but we’d always loved peas. During the 1980s and 90s, when we grew vegetables for our parents, too, we planted twice as many and sometimes harvested 20 gallons of pods in a day, followed by a shelling party when the four of us sat around the kitchen table, shelling and yacking or listening to NPR.
These days I make myself comfy on the sofa, feet up and surrounded by a dish pan of pods, one bowl for small peas, a second for big starchy ones, and a bucket that catches (most) of the empty shells I fling in that general direction. If we’re lucky an eager dog lurks nearby, ready to pounce any time I toss some extra-big peas across the floor shouting, “Pea-happy!” Clever dogs will butcher whole pods for the peas inside, knowing not to bother with empty shells.
We’ll be finding stray desiccated peas and empty pods under the sofa cushions and in odd corners until sometime next winter. Blanching the tender peas for 90 seconds, I plunge them into cold water for a moment before packaging them for freezing: small peas in three-cup bags, big peas in gallon bags because they break apart for easy portioning.
My bucket filled faster as I moved toward the front of the row, which received more sun. The vines sagged with pods, tendrils clinging tenaciously to the support fencing hung from spruce-pole posts.
A spot of sun broke out, and my rain coat suddenly felt warm and sweaty. A few no-see’ums appeared, but nothing like they’d been last night. I was glad to hear a bird twitter; there haven’t been many around this summer, and we’d wondered if they’d been hit by bird flu. We often hear swans honking nearby, and by mid or late September as pea-picking wound down, we were be hearing big flocks of migrating cranes.
Little Ellie gave up hunting mice in the potatoes and slithered through peas to check in. “Almost done, girl,” I reported, stroking her soft furry black face. She shrugged and wandered off to check the compost pile for new mouse nests.
I was approaching the sweet peas in front now, and just fit the last pods of that row into my bucket. Fragrant colorful sweet-pea flowers brushed my face, and I took a long sniff before ducking through the flowery arch. At the gate I paused, glancing back as I waited for Ellie.
Much as I enjoy picking peas, it never took my breath away until today. A misty rain was falling, sparkling like fine diamonds in the golden rays of late-afternoon sunshine that slanted through the trees beyond. The sweet peas, backlit by the sun, glowed like rubies against the dark background trees, an arching spray of intense pastels, a perfect still-life painting.
But what artist could capture that rich perfume with its hint of garden earth, or the bird-song background? What jeweler could provide gems this rich? I gazed long at the lovely scene, then turned back to work with my precious peas.