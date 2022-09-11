The pea patch

Julie Collins pauses to inhale the fine aroma of the sweet peas garnishing the pea patch.

Miki Collins photo

 Miki Collins photo

I paused at our rickety old garden gate, bucket in hand, glad I’d worn my rain coat. The weather had been fickle all day and a fine sprinkle now dampened my gear, but the peas needed attention. I had already fed the horses and started the dog pot cooking, and was ready to answer the garden’s call.

In June, when my sister Miki planted those three 60-foot rows of Knight peas, as usual she parked a few sweet peas at the front of each row. Now in late August they had grown taller than me, trained to the height of the four-foot fence and then reaching higher yet before drooping overhead in a chaotic arch of crimson and pink sparkling amid lush greenery.