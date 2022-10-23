Lake Minchumina — The first moose I didn’t shoot was the one I really wanted.
I had set up a little camp on a sand bar just the way I like it, no one around except me, alone with the river and its inhabitants. Not expecting any action during a warm sunny September afternoon, I perched on an overturned bucket absorbed in a good Dick Francis novel, glancing around every few minutes just in case.
Then during one searching sweep of the willow-backed opposite riverbank, there he was, standing silent and motionless only 120 feet away yet barely visible with the front two-thirds of his body obscured by a convoluted dead willow.
With most of his head hidden, I initially thought he was a cow. Then, as he shifted a bit, I spotted those trophy antlers.
By trophy I don’t mean a 60-inch rack. I was after meat, not something to hang on the wall. I gazed at an antler spread of a yard or less, indicating perhaps a 3-year-old bull, well grown but young enough to have such high quality (trophy) meat that my mouth watered.
I froze as he, leery at this sudden change in his home, stared myopically at me. Only when he shifted did I reach for the .308 beside me. Even that negligible movement had him pausing again, still shrouded by brush. When he did finally move, it was to melt away into the dense riverside thickets.
I spent a couple hours searching for him, but apparently young tender moose would not be on our winter menu.
I spotted the second moose that I didn’t shoot the following afternoon, from the boat motoring around after a long unproductive morning hunt. Head just visible above the brush and already fleeing at my approach, his intentions not to be eaten played out to his advantage.
I’d hunted this area the previous year without luck; the place had seemed abandoned. But now I suspected three large forest fires burning most of the summer just west of us had pushed additional critters our way at least for this year.
Still I was grateful that we’d already been given some extra moose meat as well as meat from a small black bear. Shooting a moose would mean all the meat we could eat for a year or more, as well as bait for the trapline and hide for the huskies to gnaw on. But we’d be just fine even if I didn’t succeed. I didn’t intend to make any difficult shots or take down a moose in a problematic location.
Just as well since the third moose made an appearance just at dawn, before enough light had seeped into to the sky to allow a sure shot.
I heard him before I even got up, banging around inside a long bend across from camp that jagged into a sharp point a couple hundred yards upstream. Since five a.m. I’d been awake, listening to a family of swans on a nearby pond and waiting for the noise that finally reached my ears: that of a bull on the prod, smashing brush as he traveled.
That meant a medium size or larger critter, one that would answer and come to the sound of my own little handheld antler slid through the brush.
I snuggled in my warm down bag until I could pinpoint his direction of travel, toward the crook in the stream. Then, even though in the past I’ve often found it to be a mistake to be out stalking around before light, I scrambled out into a frosty damp morning and motored slowly over to the bend.
I had just shut off the outboard when I heard a loud, sharp call reminiscent of the bugling of an elk, probably an adolescent bull calling. As my eyes shifted toward the noise, across the river opposite the hook, I saw my bull, no longer where I’d been hearing him on this side, but neck-deep in water, half-hidden in the gloom under a five-foot cut bank after having swum the river.
His medium-sized rack swung away from me as he lunged effortlessly from the water, up the steep bank to its grassy top where he paused, eyeing me. I knew he wasn’t too concerned when he took the time to shake the water like a dog from his heavy gray-brown coat.
With a bit more daylight I could have taken the shot, although risky — if not knocked down by the first bullet, he might have swapped ends, dropping a half-ton of meat into the deepest spot in the river. Then, at the sound of another distant piercing squall, he swiftly strode off into the murky forest.
Like many traveling bulls, he kept moving instead of returning to challenge my calling. That was, however, the very spot from where I heard the fourth moose I didn’t shoot, two days later, as he smashed around a few hundred yards off the river.
He refused to come out to the river bank handy to the boat, so I finally went in two hundred yards to try to call him from the marshy thickets where he hid in.
It took me 45 minutes to lure him out with a discreet combination of cow wails — not something I’m good at — and small-bull-bashing-brush sounds. He finally edged suspiciously toward me, raking brush only at intervals. As I spotted heavy antlers rocking side to side as he materialized from the brush, my heart sank.
This was no trophy in my food-oriented book. No, this big old fellow would provide more meat than we needed or wanted to deal with, while lacking the quality of a smaller moose, especially this late in the season. We rarely see bulls of this size, and I wondered if he was an intruder pushed over from the even-more-remote burned area.
He stalled out 80 feet away in a mix of small birch and thick willows. I could only make out part of his heavy body, but when I tried to move to find a clear aim he suddenly spun and strode back the way he’d come, probably warned by a capricious little breeze swirling my scent. Not too disappointed, I let him settle a bit before gently calling again, almost hoping he’d left for good.
But no, 15 minutes later he eased back. This time I almost had a bead on him through a two-foot wide gap in the birch trees when he spun and rushed away. With a better moose in an easier location I’d have kept after him, but I passed up this old bruiser more easily. The sound of him stepping through water — splish-a splash-a instead of splash-a-splash-a made me think he was lame as well as old.
I’d just launched the boat to search for a more tasty prospect when I heard that old fellow rushing after me once more. Well, if he wanted to give himself to me ... but no, beaching the boat I heard him tearing away through the swamps with alacrity, apparently having winded me yet again.
That was my last day for hunting, and when I finally motored home it was with more memories than meat.