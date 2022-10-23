Moose magnet

A mix of willow, birch and spruce line the river bank. Miki Collins photo

 Miki Collins photo

Lake Minchumina — The first moose I didn’t shoot was the one I really wanted.

I had set up a little camp on a sand bar just the way I like it, no one around except me, alone with the river and its inhabitants. Not expecting any action during a warm sunny September afternoon, I perched on an overturned bucket absorbed in a good Dick Francis novel, glancing around every few minutes just in case.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.